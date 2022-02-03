Player of the game
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn
The emphasis didn’t change for Illinois from Saturday’s road win at Northwestern. Cockburn made his return against the Wildcats after nearly two weeks in concussion protocol, and Illinois got the ball to him. A lot. Wednesday was a repeat, and Wisconsin fared even worse than Northwestern in trying to slow down the Illini’s 7-foot, 285-pound center, who put up 37 points and 12 rebounds.
Backcourt
Illinois: A
Wisconsin: B-
Illinois didn’t stop Johnny Davis or slow down the Badgers’ best player all that much. What the Illini guards did do defensively, however, was make Davis work for 22 points on 19 shots. The Illinois trio of Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer and Jacob Grandison knocking down threes, though, was the right complement to a monster game from Cockburn.
Frontcourt
Illinois: A
Wisconsin: C-
Wisconsin big men Steven Crowl and Chris Vogt found out early they just might not have it against Cockburn. The Illini center basically scored at will against both of them (absorbing some non-whistled contact in the process). What saved the Badgers from a failing frontcourt grade was Tyler Wahl getting — and making — a bunch of easy shots.
Bench
Illinois: C+
Wisconsin: C+
The Illini didn’t get quite as much from their bench as they did last week in wins against Michigan State and Northwestern. Andre Curbelo had a few solid moments, but pushed it a bit at times in his return. Thankfully for Illinois, Wisconsin’s bench was similarly productive. The Badgers wound up with a slight 11-9 advantage on bench points by the final horn.
Overall
Illinois: B+
Wisconsin: C
Brad Underwood will still be able to nitpick Wednesday’s win against Wisconsin. Too many offensive rebounds for the Badgers (particularly from Davis). Too many missed free throws for his Illini (like way too many). But it’s easier to nitpick a win — especially one that puts your team at the top of the Big Ten standings all by itself.