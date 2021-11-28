Player of the game
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams
Williams showed exactly why this staff shifted him from quarterback to wide receiver. His fit was better in the latter in the offense coach Bret Bielema and coordinator Tony Petersen want to run, but it also puts the shiftiest athlete on the roster in position to succeed. Taking advantage of Williams’ skill set has been hit or miss this season, but it certainly hit against Northwestern. The redshirt freshman out of St. Louis caught all seven of his targets for 113 yards and one touchdown and added a 21-yard touchdown run on a reverse.
Offense
Illinois: A
Northwestern: C-
This was the type of balanced offense that the Illini have wanted. It took until the 12th game to get it, but they finally made it happen. Brandon Peters completed 14 of 24 passes for 242 yards and a touchdown, and Chase Brown finished with 14 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown and topped 1,000 rushing yards for the season. Northwestern got 101 rushing yards and a touchdown from Evan Hull, but that was about the lone bright spot.
Defense
Illinois: A
Northwestern: F
The Illini defense checked all the boxes. Two takeaways with an Owen Carney Jr. fumble recovery and a Quan Martin interception. Just 118 rushing yards allowed. Only 123 more yards through the air at a 48 percent completion rate for the Wildcats. The progressive growth from coordinator Ryan Walters’ group culminated in another strong performance. Northwestern’s defense gave up 459 yards to an Illinois offense that hasn’t done that often this year.
Special teams
Illinois: A
Northwestern: D
James McCourt’s right leg has gotten a workout the past two weeks. After kicking three field goals in last week’s loss at Iowa, the Illini super senior connected from 37, 25, 28 and 49 yards against Northwestern. Illinois punter Blake Hayes also broke his own record for most punts downed inside the 20-yard line with three more Saturday, and Donny Navarro returned three punts for 66 yards. Both Northwestern punters struggled, and the Wildcats’ return game was limited to 25 total yards.
Coaching
Illinois: A
Northwestern: D
Bielema got a few boos from the sparse Illinois crowd when he opted to send McCourt out for a field on a fourth-and-short situation in the second quarter. The Illini had a decent lead at that point, and McCourt made the field goal (and then three more in a row) to boost the lead. That one, as it turns out insignificant moment, was all the fans could question Bielema about after a 33-point victory in a rivalry game.
Overall
Illinois: A
Northwestern: D
If Saturday is it for Illinois football in 2021, it ended on as strong a note as possible. It wasn’t just a blowout win. Or a win against a divisional opponent. It was a blowout win against a division rival with a trophy on the line. A trophy that had basically been Northwestern’s sole property the previous two decades. Certainly in the last six years of win after win for the Wildcats. Now the Land of Lincoln Trophy has a new home in the Smith Center.