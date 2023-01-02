Player of the game: Mississippi State's Jett Johnson
It's difficult to pick a ReliaQuest Bowl most valuable player from either side, because so many athletes contributed evenly to each team's performance. Bulldogs receiver Justin Robinson received the majority of votes from attending media members, but Illinois' Isaiah Williams largely matched his production — with a potential receiving touchdown for Williams taken off the board by a false start penalty. Johnson logged a game-high 12 tackles at linebacker, the only defender on either side to reach double figures. He also boasted 1 1/2 tackles for loss and one of Mississippi State's seven sacks, with Johnson's 10-yard sack coming late in the fourth quarter and putting the Illini behind the 8-ball on their last full offensive possession.
Offense | Illinois C-, Mississippi State B-
The Bulldogs outgained the Illini 390-215 in total yardage, yet it felt like both teams experienced a similar amount of quality chances to produce points. Illinois' Williams was a clear star (nine catches, 114 yards). Casey Washington (eight catches, 74 yards) also was steady for Illinois. But quarterback Tommy DeVito took some brutal sacks, and his offensive line couldn't provide quite enough protection in other moments. The Illini's rushing game never got going consistently, either. That was true for Mississippi State until the fourth quarter, when Simeon Price and Jo'Quavious Marks each began finding running room. Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers didn't impress, tossing two interceptions, but he was bailed out by a cadre of solid receivers, paced by Robinson (seven catches, 81 yards, one touchdown).
Defense | Illinois B+, Mississippi State A-
Mississippi State's massive yardage advantage doesn't tell the entire story of this contest, as the Illini went into bend-don't-break mode and gave the Bulldogs trouble all afternoon. Matthew Bailey and Kendall Smith each came up with an interception in the secondary. Tarique Barnes, Xavier Scott and Smith each logged six tackles. Johnny Newton's hands were constantly up above the offensive linemen in front of him, leading to two of Illinois' six pass breakups. Keith Randolph Jr. booked a pair of quarterback hurries. But the dam broke on the Bulldogs' final offensive possession, whereas Mississippi State's defense locked in even harder after falling behind 10-3 in the third quarter. Seven different Bulldogs authored a sack, and linebacker Sherman Timbs provided two tackles for loss.
Special teams | Illinois A-, Mississippi State A
Danville native Caleb Griffin booted a career-long 52-yard field goal, missing the ReliaQuest Bowl's all-time record by one yard. And punter Hugh Robertson was on fire all day, averaging nearly 48 yards per attempt with two 50-yarders and two pins inside the Bulldogs' 20-yard line. Mississippi State kicker Massimo Biscardi (field goals from 38 and 27 yards) and punter George Georgopoulos (average of 42 yards) both were strong as well. Griffin missed a 52-yard field goal try before his make and teammate Pat Bryant had an ill-advised return on the second half's opening kickoff, but neither should be complained about in the grand scheme of things. Illinois needed more on offense, not special teams.
Coaching | Illinois B+, Mississippi State B
There were no egregious coaching decisions that stood out from this one. Bret Bielema and his Illinois staff played the hand they were dealt offensively, needing to work around Chase Brown's absence from the backfield. Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. attempted to keep rushers Reggie Love III and Josh McCray involved as much as possible, and the Illini ended up attempting 28 run plays to 34 passing plays. Mississippi State's rush-to-pass ratio was 22-to-45, and it looked throughout the first half like the Bulldogs were simply going to hope Rogers turned things around throwing the ball. Zach Arnett and company eventually got their rushers more involved, which paid dividends. Both defensive coaches should be commended for their work.
Overall | Illinois B, Mississippi State B+
This game might not have been everyone's cup of tea, given its low-scoring nature. But it's hard to argue against both teams being prepared and going all-out to pick up a ninth win of the season. The Bulldogs made just a few more plays than the Illini down the stretch, and Illinois will say goodbye to several key contributors with a bitter finishing salvo.