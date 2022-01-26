Player of the game
Illinois guard Trent Frazier
It wasn’t Frazier’s most efficient three-point shooting performance — not going 2 of 10 from deep — but his early makes from deep helped the Illini build a double-digit lead. The senior guard mixed things up offensively in the second half, attacking the rim more and facilitating, and he spearheaded Illinois’ defensive effort four days after he (and his teammates) had arguably their worst defensive performance of the season at Maryland.
Backcourt
Illinois: B+
Michigan State: C-
Frazier’s 16 points and Alfonso Plummer’s 11 were important, but not quite as much as the defensive effort that turned the Michigan State guards into inefficient options for the Spartans. Tyson Walker was 3 of 10 from the field, five-star freshman Max Christie made just one shot in eight attempts and both had three turnovers.
Frontcourt
Illinois: B+
Michigan State: A-
No Kofi Cockburn for a second straight game put the onus on Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk and Omar Payne to produce and produce more than they did at Maryland. They both came through, and Bosmans-Verdonk matched his season high with eight points. The Spartans’ bigs were just as effective, though, led by Marcus Bingham Jr. with 13 points and six rebounds.
Bench
Illinois: A
Michigan State: B-
Production off the bench — particularly from a scoring standpoint — has been a bit of an issue for the Illini of late. Just two backups scored, but they provided that spark that’s been missing. Luke Goode’s nine points and four rebounds were crucial in the win, and Payne’s seven points and three rebounds made a difference with Cockburn sidelined again.
Overall
Illinois: B+
Michigan State: C+
Playing shorthanded is nothing new for the Illini at this point. They’ve had to figure out a different starting lineup and rotation consistently this season. They did it again Tuesday night against Michigan State, leaning in on what coach Brad Underwood wants most from his team with a supreme defensive effort. It wasn’t pretty offensively, but just enough stops got the job done.