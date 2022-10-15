Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down No. 24 Illinois' 26-14 victory against Minnesota
Player of the game
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito
What the Illini were able to do offensively Saturday against Minnesota probably doesn’t happen without DeVito running the show. He was productive throwing for 252 yards and one touchdown and efficient, too, completing 78 percent of his passes. It’s a combination unique to the Cedar Grove, N.J., native when it comes to the Illinois quarterback room and the reason he shot to the top of the depth chart after transferring from Syracuse.
Offense
Illinois: A+
Minnesota: D
Bret Bielema has long claimed that his best offenses have been balanced. They were. Or at least the Russell Wilson-led offense at Wisconsin was. The Illini hit on that balance Saturday against the Gophers, with DeVito throwing for 252 yards and Chase Brown doing most of the work for 220 rushing yards. All Minnesota had was Mo Ibrahim.
Defense
Illinois: A
Minnesota: F
The streak is over. Long live the new streak. The Illini defense went 17 quarters at Memorial Stadium before allowing a touchdown this season. The new streak? Just one touchdown-less quarter, but holding the Gophers to 38 passing yards and just 180 yards total was still a rather stingy performance. Minnesota giving up 472 yards was the opposite.
Special teams
Illinois: A-
Minnesota: C
Fabrizio Pinton might have turned Caleb Griffin’s injury absence into a kicker competition. The redshirt freshman walk-on made all four of his field goals — connecting from 31, 23, 23 and 30 yards. Where Illinois sort of desperately needs Griffin, however, is on kickoffs. Reverting to squib kicks isn’t the move for long-term success.
Coaching
Illinois: A-
Minnesota: D
There’s not too much to nit-pick after another fairly decisive Big Ten victory. That doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement for Illinois during the bye week. Figuring out a more effective offense in the red zone — particularly inside the 10-yard line — will eventually become a necessity.
Overall
Illinois: A
Minnesota: D
This is finding a formula for success and sticking with it. A balanced offense that’s still run-centric. A shutdown defense that can stop opposing teams cold and win the turnover battle. And good enough special teams to make it a full complementary approach. Illinois still hasn’t played a ranked team, but six wins is six wins (and bowl eligibility).