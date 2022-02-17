Player of the game
Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi
It’s not that Omoruyi got the better of Kofi Cockburn. Illinois’ junior center put up 20 points and 10 rebounds and was the only efficient part of the Illini offense (save for his free throw shooting). Omoruyi more than held his own, though. The Scarlet Knights’ sophomore finished with a 15-point, 13-rebound double-double of his own and blocked three shots for good measure. It was as close as a wash in the frontcourt as any teams have managed.
Backcourt
Illinois: C-
Rutgers: A
Alfonso Plummer, Da’Monte Williams, Andre Curbelo and Jacob Grandison going a combined 1 of 13 from three-point range — Grandison had the lone make of that bunch — was a recipe for disaster for Illinois. Dying by the three, you know. So was an inability to slow down Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr., Paul Mulcahy and Caleb McConnell, who all wound up in double figures.
Frontcourt
Illinois: A-
Rutgers: A-
A double-double is basically the expectation for Cockburn this season. Even on an off night for basically everyone else in an Illinois jersey. Cockburn was efficient, too, knocking down 8 of 14 shots. The rest of the Illini? A combined 14 of 44 from the field. Omoruyi hung with the Illini big man, though, and was just as efficient and nearly as productive.
Bench
Illinois: B-
Rutgers: C
This was looking rough for Illinois — certainly no sub above — for two-thirds of the game. RJ Melendez was a difference maker in the final stretch as Illinois tried to put a comeback attempt together. The Illini’s advantage on bench points was 19-8, but Rutgers really doesn’t ask much of its reserves. Aundre Hyatt and Dean Reiber made a couple shots and hustle plays, though.
Overall
Illinois: C+
Rutgers: A-
You’d be hard press to figure out that Illinois has actually been the best team in the Big Ten on the road this season by the way the Illini played Wednesday night in New Jersey. It went beyond the Scarlet Knights having a legitimate home court advantage at the “Trapezoid of Terror.” Illinois simply didn’t match Rutgers’ energy until trailing by 23 points. Too little, too late.