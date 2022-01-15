Player of the game
Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier
Frazier had just two points at halftime, having missed all three of his three-point attempts against an aggressive Michigan defense. A win for the Illini was certainly in question. But just like Tuesday’s win at Nebraska, Frazier took control in the second half. Later this time, but the result was still the same. He finished with 18 points, seven assists and three rebounds and led Illinois to a sixth straight Big Ten win.
Backcourt
Illinois: B
Michigan: B+
It wasn’t what Michigan guards Eli Brooks and DeVante’ Jones did offensively that gave Illinois trouble, although Jones did lead the Wolverines with 17 points. It was how aggressive they played defensively that got the Illini guards out of sorts and created havoc in Illinois trying to run any kind of offense until Frazier’s late takeover.
Frontcourt
Illinois: B
Michigan: C-
Not being able to run efficient, effective offense meant the Illini couldn’t make good on the serious advantage Kofi Cockburn had in the paint with Hunter Dickinson on the bench in street clothes for Michigan. Not much Cockburn can do when his guards struggle getting him the ball on a consistent basis, but he still had 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Bench
Illinois: C-
Michigan: C-
The Illini bench came through earlier in the week, playing good minutes in the road win at Nebraska. They were less productive Friday night against Michigan — mostly a non-factor save for a handful of rebounds split among the four reserves who played. The Wolverines had the same kind of issue, leaning heavily on their starters.
Overall
Illinois: B-
Michigan: C-
It’s clearly not going to be easy to beat this Illini team. The Wolverines did pretty much everything they needed to Friday night — except make shots consistently. That opened the door for Illinois, and Frazier guided his team through it, with a late run that turned what had been a close game from the opening tip into a double-digit Illini victory.