Player of the game
Illinois guard Jacob Grandison
So much for Grandison’s shooting woes through the first month-and-a-half of the new year. The veteran wing’s three-point percentage plummeted after a stellar November and December. Seems like he found his shooting stroke again Saturday at Michigan State. Grandison knocked down 6 of 10 three-pointers, but his impact on the game went beyond the 24 points he scored. Grandison also had five assists and five rebounds in his 30 minutes on the court.
Backcourt
Illinois: A-
Michigan State: B-
Spartans’ coach Tom Izzo countered that Illinois guard Trent Frazier was the best player on the court Saturday afternoon for the defense he played from the opening tip to the key shots he made down the stretch. Add in Grandison’s efficiency, and there was enough for the Illini to counter some struggles at both ends from Alfonso Plummer and Da’Monte Williams.
Frontcourt
Illinois: A
Michigan State: C-
Michigan State ran through most of its post options trying to slow down Illinois center Kofi Cockburn. Marcus Bingham Jr., Julius Marble II or Joey Hauser could do little defensively against the Illini big man. Cockburn scored a game-high 27 points, shot 67 percent and was one rebound shy of a double-double. Bingham, Marble and Hauser combined for 22 points and 15 rebounds.
Bench
Illinois: B-
Michigan State: A
The Illini were a couple more Tyson Walker jump shots away from seeing a double-digit second half lead turn into a road loss. The Michigan State guard scored 24 of his team-high 26 points in the second half — and most of those in the final 6 1/2 minutes. That gave the Spartans an advantage in bench points, but Illinois did get good energy and effort from Coleman Hawkins and Andre Curbelo.
Overall
Illinois: A-
Michigan State: B-
This was the type of performance Illinois needed after basically rolling over Wednesday at Rutgers. The Illini got shots to fall, played solid defense in the first half and then had the wherewithal down the stretch in a suddenly close game to make enough plays to leave the Breslin Center with their first win at the venue since 2015.