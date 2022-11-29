Player of the game
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins
Hawkins joined some elite Illinois company after putting up 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in Illinois’ Big Ten/ACC Challenge blowout of Syracuse. The 6-foot-10 junior became just the fourth Illini to notch a triple-double after Mark Smith, Sergio McClain and Ayo Dosunmu (twice). It’s the kind of game Hawkins’ potential has indicated might be in his future since he arrived on the Illinois campus. It’s just been a matter of tapping into that potential.
Backcourt
Illinois: B
Syracuse: F
The Orange guards had exactly one moment Tuesday night: Judah Mintz poster of a dunk. Otherwise? The Illini guards didn’t let their struggles from three-point range affect them defensively. They shut down Mintz and Joe Girard III cold. Syracuse’s top two scorers this season shot a combined 3 of 19 from the field and scored nine points (all Mintz).
Frontcourt
Illinois: B+
Syracuse: C+
You can count on Brad Underwood discussing just how many rebounds Syracuse’s Jesse Edwards claimed (17). That’s two monster games in a row for the 6-11 center after he hauled in 21 rebounds Saturday in a loss to Bryant. Room for improvement on that front for the Illini. From Matthew Mayer as a scorer, too, as a complement to everything else he’s doing well.
Bench
Illinois: B
Syracuse: D
It was mostly Jayden Epps off the bench for the Illini against the Orange. The freshman guard hit double digits in scoring for the fifth game and third in a row. There wasn’t much else, though, given a quiet night for Dain Dainja. Some hustle plays from Ty Rodgers and a couple blocked shots by Brandon Lieb in the final minute, though, were both positives.
Overall
Illinois: B+
Syracuse: D
Underwood emphasized how his team “found a way” on a tough shooting night. It was necessary given how infrequently shots were falling for the Illini. But the combination of Hawkins’ do-everything performance, a stingy defense, players diving on the floor for loose balls and more stingy defense was exactly what Illinois needed.