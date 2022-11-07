Player of the game
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins
It’s a new-look Hawkins for the new-look Illini this season. The Illinois junior was brimming with confidence in the season opener, and it certainly showed in the 6-foot-10 forward knocking down 5 of 8 three-pointers, scoring a career high 23 points and adding 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals for good measure. It’s the type of versatile potential Illini coach Brad Underwood has been touting since Hawkins signed out of Prolific Prep (Calif.). Should he fully realize said potential, Hawkins could be one of the breakout stars of the Big Ten.
Grades
Backcourt
Illinois: B-
Eastern Illinois: C+
Terrence Shannon Jr. provided a strong complement to Hawkins. Mainly by attacking the basket with near-reckless abandon and then making the majority of his double-digit free throws. It was an otherwise quiet night for most of the rest of the Illini guards. EIU’s Kinyon Hodges and Yaakema Rose Jr. were solid, but not enough to approach being an equalizer.
Frontcourt
Illinois: A
Eastern Illinois: D-
It was a new school/old school combo from the Illinois bigs against EIU. Hawkins epitomized the idea of a stretch 5 (but didn’t shirk his rebounding responsibility), and Dain Dainja chipped in on the glass and gave the Illini a back-to-the-basket option when he was on the court. The EIU frontcourt, including former Illini Jermaine Hamlin, struggled stopping either of them.
Bench
Illinois: B-
Eastern Illinois: C-
Illinois coach Brad Underwood likes to have productivity off the bench. Dainja and freshman guard Sencire Harris provided it Monday night at State Farm Center. The latter made a bit more of a mark offensively than he did in the exhibition game, but he remained a disruptor on the defensive end. That’s the best way to get Underwood’s attention for more playing time.
Overall
Illinois: B
Eastern Illinois: C-
Did Hawkins show he might be someone to reckon with? Yes. Did the Illini flash some moments of incredible athleticism? You bet. Was Monday’s season opener anywhere close to Illinois’ peak? Underwood is certainly hoping not. The room for growth in the freshmen guards alone keeps the Illini’s floor and ceiling fairly high as the season progresses.