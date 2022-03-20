Player of the game
Houston guard Taze Moore
Moore isn’t much of a shooter. That in itself doesn’t make him much different than his teammates. What Moore is, though, is an athlete. He put that elite skill to good use Sunday. Moore attacked the basket off the dribble and finished at the rim, added to the Cougars’ rebounding advantage and made a slew of hustle plays. The end result was 21 points, seven rebounds, two steals and one blocked shot. Plus one near leap over the media table chasing down a loose ball.
Backcourt
Illinois: D
Houston: A
Forget for a moment that both RJ Melendez and Luke Goode are guards. They’ll be addressed shortly. It’s what the veteran Illini guards managed against Houston that was a tipping point for another second-round loss. Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer, Da’Monte Williams and Andre Curbelo combined to go 4 of 22 from the field and turn it over eight times Sunday afternoon.
Frontcourt
Illinois: B+
Houston: B-
It’s understood that actually stopping Kofi Cockburn is often a fool’s errand. Slowing him down is usually the best teams can hope to accomplish. Houston didn’t exactly do that either — Cockburn finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and two steals — but the Cougars saw limiting the Illini big man to 11 shots as a win.
Bench
Illinois: B-
Houston: C
Melendez and Goode didn’t play Friday in Illinois’ first round win against Chattanooga. Without them Sunday, the Illini might have lost by 25. Goode knocked down two big threes in the first half and scrapped with a physical Houston team. Melendez was about the only Illinois guard willing to attack the basket. It’s also worth noting the Illini got nothing else off the bench.
Overall
Illinois: C-
Houston: B+
This NCAA tournament loss was different than last year’s. Illinois lost to Loyola Chicago because there were few adjustments made once the Ramblers took the Illini out of their comfort zone. Brad Underwood tinkered Sunday against Houston. The sheer number of missed shots and turnovers, though, gave Illinois no chance.