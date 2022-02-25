Player of the game
Ohio State guard Malaki Branham
It’s like Branham has been a different player since the calendar flipped to 2022. He entered Thursday’s game averaging nearly 16 points per game — well beyond his season average of 11.8 — and proceeded to put up 31 points on 10 of 14 shooting against the Illini. Branham should be the Big Ten Freshman of the Year regardless of what Bryce McGowens has done as the top option at Nebraska. The former St. Vincent-St. Mary (Ohio) star has elevated his game during conference play and done so for a team actually in contention in the league.
Backcourt
Illinois: B-
Ohio State: A
Alfonso Plummer almost couldn’t miss in the first half. The veteran guard knocked down six three-pointers on seven attempts on seven attempts and was about all the Illini had going offensively. Then he basically disappeared on offense more a majority of the second half — something that’s become rather common for the Utah transfer.
Frontcourt
Illinois: C
Ohio State: A
Did Kofi Cockburn absorb more contact in relation to the number of fouls actually called on Ohio State’s bigs? Sure. That’s not a new development this season. But the Illini center wasn’t particularly strong with the ball in general and struggled more around the rim than normal.
Bench
Illinois: B-
Ohio State: A
The one thing Illini coach Brad Underwood wants is production from his bench. Getting it has been a regular issue, and Thursday night’s game looked to be more of the same. Then Coleman Hawkins kicked his energy and effort into overdrive. Ohio State still won the bench battle though, leaning on Kyle Young’s 18 points.
Overall
Illinois: B-
Ohio State: A
The lesson learned from Thursday’s game at State Farm Center? Don’t count out Illinois even if the Illini are down 16 in the second half and have just seen their coach ejected. Illinois had the wherewithal to rally with the game — and some of its Big Ten regular season title hopes — on the line. A rally that fell just short against Ohio State.