Beat writer Scott Richey's take on Saturday's 24-3 Illini win:

What happened

Can you say redemption? Almost a year to the day the Illinois defense got eviscerated by Brennan Armstrong and the Virginia offense, Ryan Walters’ unit put together arguably its best overall performance. The Illini pressured Armstorng relentlessly — and a brutal completion percentage was the result — and then bottled up the Cavaliers’ meager attempt at a run game.

What it means

Illinois needed its defense to be as good as it was Saturday. Freshman safety Matthew Bailey might have come away with a pair of takeaways, but it wasn’t enough to even the turnover scales. The Illini offense turned it over four times in the first half and showed several of the same “can’t finish once they’re in the red zone” issues from the first two weeks.

What’s next

A week off won’t be wasted. The coaching staff will use the time they don’t have to prepare for an opposing team to hit the road recruiting. It can be a fruitful time. Starting offensive linemen Isaiah Adams and Zy Crisler were both bye week finds a year ago. And any injured players (looking at you Josh McCray) can use the time to try and get healthy.

What was said

“Shoot, they gave up like three points? Come on. Come on. Whether it’s the pass game or run game. Feeding off that energy, they always talk about, ‘We’ve got your six.’ They have our backs at all times. We had the turnovers (Saturday). They had our backs in all those situations. Just to have that on the field is awesome.” — Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito on the Illini defense

Player of the game

Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon

Witherspoon wasn’t the only Illini defensive back that got picked on a year ago in Charlottesville, Va. It was a team effort getting diced up by Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong. But Saturday couldn’t have been more different. Witherspoon tied Keith Randolph Jr. for the team lead with seven tackles, but it was the team-high three pass breakups and otherwise smothering coverage by the junior cornerback that kept the Cavaliers’ passing game firmly in check.

Offense

Illinois: C

Virginia: F

Another 100-yard rushing performance from Chase Brown. Tommy DeVito providing a solid complement in the passing game. Both good signs for a nearly perfectly balanced Illini offense (196 passing yards and 198 rushing yards). Four turnovers and a persistent inability to get in the end zone after reaching the red zone continues to hold this group back.

Defense

Illinois: A+

Virginia: C+

The Illinois defense was almost perfect on third down. The only Virginia conversion out of 16 opportunities came on an Illinois penalty. Otherwise? The Cavaliers couldn’t get any traction offensively, with the Illini getting persistent pressure on Armstrong behind Keith Randolph Jr. and Gabe Jacas. Virginia did finish with four takeaways, but otherwise couldn’t slow down the Illini.

Special teams

Illinois: C-

Virginia: C-

Neither special teams group set the world on fire. Illini kicker Caleb Griffin missed two of three field goals, and Virginia’s only points came on perhaps the worst possible field goal that could actually make it through the uprights. The bright points were in the punting game. Virginia’s Daniel Sparks kicked some good ones, but Isaiah Williams flashed as a returner for Illinois.

Coaching

Illinois: B+

Virginia: D

This one belongs to Ryan Walters. How far the Illinois defense has come in the year since getting picked apart by the Cavaliers was fully on display Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Illini held Virginia to 2 of 20 on third and fourth down combined and just 3.4 yards per play. Walters has set the bar rather high for Barry Lunney Jr. and Sean Snyder to up their game, too.

Overall

Illinois: B-

Virginia: D

Just imagine how good the Illini might feel about Saturday’s win if they didn’t turn the ball over four times or struggle in the red zone offensively. It was a solid win. It could have been an absolute rout. The miscues didn’t cost Illinois against a Virginia team that’s clearly taken a step back with a new coaching staff, but that’s not a guarantee they won’t moving forward this season.

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

