Lexington Band members enjoy the activities in Grange Grove before the start of the Illinois Virginia game. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois Men's basketball Sincere Harris autographs a basketball for a fan in Grange Grove Saturday afternoon. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Young fans get autographs from their favorite Illini Men's Basketball players in Grange Grove Saturday afternoon. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Dain Dainja of the Illini Men's Basketball teams signs a basketball for a fan at Grange Grove Saturday afternoon.University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Members of the U of I Men's Basketball team sign autographs in Grange Grove before the start of the Illinois Virginia football game.University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois Men's Basketball player Terrence Shannon Jr. signs autographs in Grange Grove. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Fans old and young alike get autographs from their favorite Illini Men's Basketball papers before the start of the Illinois Virginia football game.University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illini fans treat themselves to some Watson's Chicken before the Illinois Virginia football game. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' Chase Brown (2) and Reggie Love III (23) lend one another support as they prepare to take the field against Virginia. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois's Chase Brown gets his game face one before taking the field against Virginia. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' linebacker Luke Zardzin (42), Matthew Bailey (2) and Ryan Meed (34) celebrate Bailey's defensive touchdown against Virginia.University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' defensive back Tailon Leitzsey (32) attempt to block a punt against Virginia. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' running back Chase Brown (2) out runners the Virginia defense in the first half.University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' tight end Michael Marchese (42) runs the ball in for a touchdown against Virginia in the first half.University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' tight end Michael Marchese (42) scores a touchdown in the first half against Virginia. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' linebacker Isaac Darkangelo (38) wraps up Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) in the first half. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' running back Chase Brown (2) looks for a hole to run through in the first half against Virginia. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) dives for extra yards after making a catch against Virginia. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' tight end Tip Reiman (89) makes a catch in the end zone for a touchdown against Virginia. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) runs the ball in the first half against Virginia. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' running back Chase Brown (2) looks for some room to run against Virginia in the first half. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) out runs Virginia's defense in the first half. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) is shoved out of bounds by Virginia's Jonas Sanker (20) in the first half. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' defensive back Kendall Smith (7) throws a block for teammate Chase Brown (2) against Virginia. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) runs the ball in the second half against Virginia. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' running back Reggie Love III (23) brake away with the ball in the second half against Virginia. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) get pressure on Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong in the second half. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' defensive back Kendall Smith (7) and defensive back Sydney Brown (30) surround Virginia's Mike Hollins (7) in the second half. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) looks for an open man as he is pressured by the Virginia defense. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) runs the ball as Illinois' running back Reggie Love III (23) defends. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. (88) get high to try to pressure Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. (88) eyes Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong in the second half. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' running back Reggie Love III (23) takes a a handoff from Illinois' quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) in the second half against Virginia. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' defensive back Tailon Leitzsey (32) says a prayer before the start of the game. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois' defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. (88) hams it up while singing the Illinois Victory song in the end zone after Illinois defeated Virginia 24-3. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Illinois Head Coach Bret Bielema is interviewed after Illinois defeated Virginia 24-3. University of Illinois Football vs Virginia, Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Memorial Stadium. Photo by Holly Hart
Beat writer Scott Richey's take on Saturday's 24-3 Illini win:
What happened
Can you say redemption? Almost a year to the day the Illinois defense got eviscerated by Brennan Armstrong and the Virginia offense, Ryan Walters’ unit put together arguably its best overall performance. The Illini pressured Armstorng relentlessly — and a brutal completion percentage was the result — and then bottled up the Cavaliers’ meager attempt at a run game.
What it means
Illinois needed its defense to be as good as it was Saturday. Freshman safety Matthew Bailey might have come away with a pair of takeaways, but it wasn’t enough to even the turnover scales. The Illini offense turned it over four times in the first half and showed several of the same “can’t finish once they’re in the red zone” issues from the first two weeks.
What’s next
A week off won’t be wasted. The coaching staff will use the time they don’t have to prepare for an opposing team to hit the road recruiting. It can be a fruitful time. Starting offensive linemen Isaiah Adams and Zy Crisler were both bye week finds a year ago. And any injured players (looking at you Josh McCray) can use the time to try and get healthy.
What was said
“Shoot, they gave up like three points? Come on. Come on. Whether it’s the pass game or run game. Feeding off that energy, they always talk about, ‘We’ve got your six.’ They have our backs at all times. We had the turnovers (Saturday). They had our backs in all those situations. Just to have that on the field is awesome.” — Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito on the Illini defense
Witherspoon wasn’t the only Illini defensive back that got picked on a year ago in Charlottesville, Va. It was a team effort getting diced up by Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong. But Saturday couldn’t have been more different. Witherspoon tied Keith Randolph Jr. for the team lead with seven tackles, but it was the team-high three pass breakups and otherwise smothering coverage by the junior cornerback that kept the Cavaliers’ passing game firmly in check.
Offense
Illinois: C
Virginia: F
Another 100-yard rushing performance from Chase Brown. Tommy DeVito providing a solid complement in the passing game. Both good signs for a nearly perfectly balanced Illini offense (196 passing yards and 198 rushing yards). Four turnovers and a persistent inability to get in the end zone after reaching the red zone continues to hold this group back.
Defense
Illinois: A+
Virginia: C+
The Illinois defense was almost perfect on third down. The only Virginia conversion out of 16 opportunities came on an Illinois penalty. Otherwise? The Cavaliers couldn’t get any traction offensively, with the Illini getting persistent pressure on Armstrong behind Keith Randolph Jr. and Gabe Jacas. Virginia did finish with four takeaways, but otherwise couldn’t slow down the Illini.
Special teams
Illinois: C-
Virginia: C-
Neither special teams group set the world on fire. Illini kicker Caleb Griffin missed two of three field goals, and Virginia’s only points came on perhaps the worst possible field goal that could actually make it through the uprights. The bright points were in the punting game. Virginia’s Daniel Sparks kicked some good ones, but Isaiah Williams flashed as a returner for Illinois.
Coaching
Illinois: B+
Virginia: D
This one belongs to Ryan Walters. How far the Illinois defense has come in the year since getting picked apart by the Cavaliers was fully on display Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Illini held Virginia to 2 of 20 on third and fourth down combined and just 3.4 yards per play. Walters has set the bar rather high for Barry Lunney Jr. and Sean Snyder to up their game, too.
Overall
Illinois: B-
Virginia: D
Just imagine how good the Illini might feel about Saturday’s win if they didn’t turn the ball over four times or struggle in the red zone offensively. It was a solid win. It could have been an absolute rout. The miscues didn’t cost Illinois against a Virginia team that’s clearly taken a step back with a new coaching staff, but that’s not a guarantee they won’t moving forward this season.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).