Player of the game
Penn State guard Jalen Pickett
Pickett would have been the choice even if the Nittany Lions coughed up their double-digit second half lead and lost their fifth straight game (which they didn’t). The fifth-year guard was just that good — and got a second player of the game nod against Illinois this season. Pickett surpassed his scoring effort from that early December game in Champaign by halftime Tuesday night and finished with a new season high of 41 points to go with eight assists. Just as impressive as the volume of production was the efficiency. The Rochester, N.Y., native shot 15 of 20 from the field overall, made 5 of 9 three-pointers to boot and was a perfect 6 of 6 at the free throw line.
Backcourt
Illinois: F
Penn State: A+
Pickett more than doubled his scoring from Penn State’s first win against Illinois and did even more as a facilitator. The Illini had exactly zero answers. Not many for Seth Lundy and Andrew Funk or even Kanye Clary off the bench either. The Nittany Lions scored a fairly absurd 1.388 points per possession, and it was their guards that did nearly all of the damage.
Frontcourt
Illinois: C-
Penn State: C-
It’s almost unfair to give Penn State a frontcourt grade given how thin the Nittany Lions are up front. Kebba Njie had as many fouls as points (three), and limited minutes from Mikey Henn didn’t deliver much. But who needs bigs when your guards produce like Penn State’s. Coleman Hawkins and Dain Dainja might have combined for 21 points and nine rebounds, but it wasn’t a difference maker.
Bench
Illinois: B-
Penn State: B+
This is 100 percent a Ty Rodgers-earned grade for the Illini. Mostly because the freshman wing scored 11 of Illinois’ 17 bench points. The other six came on a single made three-pointer apiece from Luke Goode and RJ Melendez. The Illini might have been even more lost without Rodgers, though, who added eight rebounds and three assists to his best performance of the season.
Overall
Illinois: D-
Penn State: B-
There were essentially zero positives to take away from dropping another game to Penn State. And while Tuesday night’s loss doesn’t erase all of what Illinois accomplished in the last month-plus, it did make one thing fairly clear. If the defense isn’t there for the Illini, wins aren’t going to follow. Illinois has given up 80-plus points three times this season and lost every single time.