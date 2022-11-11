Player of the Game
Illinois forward Dain Dainja
Let’s pretend Dainja didn’t actually play those three games at Baylor to start the 2021-22 season. So his real college basketball debut has been rather impressive — even accounting for the opponents. Dainja followed up his first career double-double Monday against Eastern Illinois with another Friday against Kansas City. The 6-foot-9 forward was a force at both ends of the court, too, swatting five shots.
BACKCOURT
Illinois: B-
Kansas City: B-
The Illinois guards were … fine. Nothing too spectacular other than the opening dunk from Terrence Shannon Jr. (and another in the second half), but nothing that really hurt the Illini either save for a few too many dribble drives by the Roos. The frequency the Kansas City guards got to the basket was a little too high if you were watching the Illinois coaches on the bench.
FRONTCOURT
Illinois: A-
Kansas City: C
Coleman Hawkins wasn’t able to match his monster performance from the season opener, but the Illini junior also didn’t press or force his game to try and do so. That’s important, too. He still was the tip of the spear for Illinois’ turnover-inducing press.
BENCH
Illinois: A-
Kansas City: F
Dainja’s presence off the bench certainly influenced how good that group was Friday night, but he wasn’t the only rotation piece to make an impact. Freshman guard Jayden Epps knocked down some three-pointers when basically none were falling for the Illini.
OVERALL
Illinois: B+
Kansas City: C-
It was another imperfect night for the Illini, but another significant win when it came to margin of victory. This is an Illinois team that’s still trying to figure out roles (and how to knock down shots consistently). Figuring that out while stacking wins is the way to do it, though.