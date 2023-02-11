What happened
Saturday’s game flipped in the second half when Illinois coach Brad Underwood put his small-ball lineup on the court with help, of course, from Rutgers big man Clifford Omoruyi’s foul trouble. The result was stark. The Scarlet Knights missed 15 straight shots, didn’t score for more than 10 minutes and fell behind by double digits. More than enough for the Illini to secure the win.
What it means
A bit of a “must win” feeling permeated throughout State Farm Center on Saturday afternoon. For several reasons. But at the top of the list? Illinois just really couldn’t afford to give away another game at home. Beating the Scarlet Knights assured that didn’t happen. It also delivered another much-needed Quad I win for the Illini, and kept alive their hopes for a double bye in the Big Ten tournament.
What’s next
A pivotal week. Illinois will start it on the road Tuesday night at Penn State and finish it Saturday with an 11 a.m. tip at Indiana. It’s a chance to repay the wins the Nittany Lions and Hoosiers picked up in Champaign. The Penn State loss stings the most given the effect it’s had on the Illini’s résumé. A greater effect now that the Nittany Lions have lost four straight and five of six overall.
What was said
“They’re becoming assignment sound. They’re playing really hard. We know they’re athletic and quick-twitch. They’re versatile. But they’re becoming assignment sound and understanding a scouting report and not making a ton of mistakes. ... We forced a lot of hard shots and a lot of contested shots.”
— Brad Underwood on the defensive growth of his three freshmen
Player of the game
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins
Hawkins has his detractors. Just check out the social media musing from purported Illini fans before, during and after games. Some of them would like to see Hawkins’ playing time take a hit. They would be wrong, and the 6-foot-10 junior forward showed why against Rutgers. You can start with his game-high 18 points on 8 of 13 shooting then pivot to his team-high eight rebounds and team-high four assists. That’s without even mentioning his defense. Yes, five turnovers against the Scarlet Knights was too many, but the pros seriously outweighed that single con Saturday afternoon.
Backcourt
Illinois: B+
Rutgers: B-
The first half belonged to the Scarlet Knights given Caleb McConnell (fresh off a 1 of 12 game at Indiana) and Paul Mulcahy combined for 20 points. The second half shifted in favor of the Illini. Rutgers’ duo added just six more points, and Illinois got Terrence Shannon Jr. going to the tune of scoring 12 of his 15 points after halftime.
Frontcourt
Illinois: A+
Rutgers: C+
Hawkins wasn’t the only member of the Illini frontcourt to contribute significantly to Saturday’s win. Dain Dainja chipped in an efficient 15 points to go with seven rebounds of his own, and the two worked a nifty high-low game together on several occasions. While Rutgers’ Clifford Omoruyi did have 14 points and 10 rebounds, he couldn’t slow down Dainja and hurt his team when his foul trouble kept him on the bench.
Bench
Illinois: A
Rutgers: C-
The spark for the Illini’s come-from-behind win started with their bench. Plus/minus for a single game is small sample size for an otherwise decent metric, but it can’t be overlooked that Sencire Harris was a team-best plus-21 off the bench for Illinois and fellow freshman Ty Rodgers a plus-12 for the second best mark. Rutgers, meanwhile, has little depth and certainly proved it.
Overall
Illinois: A-
Rutgers: C
The level of play the Illini got from Hawkins is what they’ll continue to need to tap into their greatest potential. When he plays like he did Saturday — showing off his myriad versatile skills — Illinois is a different team. A team that still probably won’t catch Purdue and win another Big Ten title, but a team that has the potential to make a little more noise come March.