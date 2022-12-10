Beat writer Scott Richey's take on Saturday's game, won by Penn State 74-59:
Player of the game
Penn State guard Andrew Funk
Did Jalen Pickett go triple-double hunting again? Sure, but what Funk did epitomized the other primary strength of this Penn State team. Splashing three-pointers. The Bucknell transfer made 6 of 9 from beyond the arc, including two straight after Illinois cut its deficit to five points with just more than 13 minutes remaining in the game. That was enough for Funk to tie Pickett for the game-high scoring effort with 20 points with three rebounds and two assists for good measure.
Backcourt
Illinois: F
Penn State: A++
A few three-pointers from Skyy Clark were promising, but that was about it on the guard production front for the Illini with Terrence Shannon Jr. disappearing again in a regulation 40 minutes. They had no answer defensively for any of their Penn State counterparts, as Pickett made a living in the post with 20 points (mostly thriving in post ups), seven rebounds and six assists.
Frontcourt
Illinois: D-
Penn State: INC
The Nittany Lions are the first team to ever earn an incomplete. Mostly because they don't have a frontcourt to speak of. Sure, a few post players got on the court, but Penn State’s collection of starting guards played 173 of the 200 available minutes. The Illini didn’t have much as a counter anyway. Matthew Mayer scored 14 points (all in the first half), and Coleman Hawkins wound up with six points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Bench
Illinois: D-
Penn State: F
Scoring off the bench is always a goal for the Illini. On Saturday? It was more a byproduct of Brad Underwood making wholesale changes to his lineup to find anything that would work. The Illinois coach saved his only praise for Sencire Harris, who mostly brought effort off the bench in addition to four points, three rebounds and two steals. Penn State’s strategy was to just stick with its starters.
Overall
Illinois: F
Penn State: A-
How good is Penn State? That’s to be determined. What the Nittany Lions are, however, is old. A veteran team that’s going to make few mistakes itself and will make opposing teams pay for committing. Like the Illini on Saturday afternoon at State Farm Center. Turnovers. Defensive breakdown after defensive breakdown. All told it was the perfect recipe for Illinois to completely chuck any momentum or good feeling from Tuesday’s big win in New York.