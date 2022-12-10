Penn St Illinois Basketball

RJ Melendez walks off the court in the first half with a bloody cut over his right eye during Saturday’s Big Ten game between No. 17 Illinois and Penn State at State Farm Center in Champaign. Melendez and the Illini didn’t have much to smile about Saturday, falling 74-59 to the Nittany Lions and dropping to 0-2 in Big Ten play this season.

 Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Beat writer Scott Richey's take on Saturday's game, won by Penn State 74-59:

Player of the game

Penn State guard Andrew Funk

Did Jalen Pickett go triple-double hunting again? Sure, but what Funk did epitomized the other primary strength of this Penn State team. Splashing three-pointers. The Bucknell transfer made 6 of 9 from beyond the arc, including two straight after Illinois cut its deficit to five points with just more than 13 minutes remaining in the game. That was enough for Funk to tie Pickett for the game-high scoring effort with 20 points with three rebounds and two assists for good measure.

Backcourt

Illinois: F

Penn State: A++

A few three-pointers from Skyy Clark were promising, but that was about it on the guard production front for the Illini with Terrence Shannon Jr. disappearing again in a regulation 40 minutes. They had no answer defensively for any of their Penn State counterparts, as Pickett made a living in the post with 20 points (mostly thriving in post ups), seven rebounds and six assists.

Frontcourt

Illinois: D-

Penn State: INC

The Nittany Lions are the first team to ever earn an incomplete. Mostly because they don't have a frontcourt to speak of. Sure, a few post players got on the court, but Penn State’s collection of starting guards played 173 of the 200 available minutes. The Illini didn’t have much as a counter anyway. Matthew Mayer scored 14 points (all in the first half), and Coleman Hawkins wound up with six points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Bench

Illinois: D-

Penn State: F

Scoring off the bench is always a goal for the Illini. On Saturday? It was more a byproduct of Brad Underwood making wholesale changes to his lineup to find anything that would work. The Illinois coach saved his only praise for Sencire Harris, who mostly brought effort off the bench in addition to four points, three rebounds and two steals. Penn State’s strategy was to just stick with its starters.

Overall

Illinois: F

Penn State: A-

How good is Penn State? That’s to be determined. What the Nittany Lions are, however, is old. A veteran team that’s going to make few mistakes itself and will make opposing teams pay for committing. Like the Illini on Saturday afternoon at State Farm Center. Turnovers. Defensive breakdown after defensive breakdown. All told it was the perfect recipe for Illinois to completely chuck any momentum or good feeling from Tuesday’s big win in New York.

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

