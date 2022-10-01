Player of the game
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito
DeVito cleaned up a rather ineffective red-zone defense for the Illini with a trio of 1-yard touchdown runs on quarterback sneaks. The Syracuse transfer had never even had two rushing touchdowns in his career. Three made him the first Illinois quarterback with that many since AJ Bush Jr. in 2018 and tied the school record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback. A fairly efficient 18 of 24 passing performance (75 percent) that also moved the chains was just a bonus.
Offense
Illinois: A-
Wisconsin: F
The Illini weren’t necessarily dynamic, but they sure were opportunistic. Chase Brown didn’t get untracked until his 49-yard third quarter touchdown run, but the Illini were able to turn multiple Wisconsin mistakes into points before that. Conversely, the Badgers’ run game did nothing, and they’re basically done for when that happens.
Defense
Illinois: A+
Wisconsin: D-
Turns out the Illini remember what Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi did last year in Champaign. The Badgers’ duo ran all over Illinois a season ago. On Saturday? Nothing worked. Illinois bottled up both Wisconsin backs, turning what’s usually a one-dimensional offense into a non-entity. The Badgers’ defense had its moments, too, but penalties wiped out the good they did.
Special teams
Illinois: B-
Wisconsin: D-
A not fully healthy Caleb Griffin meant a less-than-ideal kickoff operation for Illinois on Saturday afternoon. Neither Fabrizio Pinton nor Will McManus could quite get the ball to the end zone for a touchback (although McManus was closer). No worries, though, as Wisconsin added to its turnover trouble with Isaac Guerendo straight booting a return for a fumble.
Coaching
Illinois: A-
Wisconsin: D-
Can’t fault the Illini’s ability to follow through — at least on defense and for the most part on offense — so the coaching must have been spot on in preparing for Saturday’s game at Wisconsin. The only question mark remains Illinois’ red-zone offense (particularly inside the 10-yard line), but finally figuring out DeVito under center on QB sneaks is the move was a plus.
Overall
Illinois: A
Wisconsin: D-
Bret Bielema has made a fairly significant deal about “rematch” games this season for his team. Mark down the Illini as 2 for 2 after Saturday’s romp against the Badgers. The Illinois players have clearly bought in to the idea of proving how far they’ve come from a year ago, and winning in Madison, Wis., for the first time in 20 years is certainly a statement in this rematch.