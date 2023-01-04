Player of the Game: Northwestern's Chase Audige
No one player was especially dominant in this game, on either side. But the Wildcats' redshirt senior guard tallied a game-high 21 points, drilling four three-point baskets and finishing 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. He also snagged a team-best four steals and tacked on a blocked shot defensively.
Backcourt | Illinois D-, Northwestern C
The only thing preventing the Illini from reaching F territory is Jayden Epps coming off the bench to score 11 points. Sencire Harris picked up two fouls in the game's first minute, Coleman Hawkins had a rough decision-making night and Terrence Shannon Jr. was just OK. The Wildcats' Boo Buie overcame a brutal shooting line to finish with 15 points, largely on free throws.
Frontcourt | Illinois D+, Northwestern D+
Dain Dainja served as a solid rim protector most of the night and should've taken more than six shots (of which he hit four). Dainja and Matthew Mayer were fine rebounding the ball, and Mayer paced the Illini in scoring. Northwestern's bigs didn't do too much on the scoring front, but they rebounded well when they needed to.
Coaching | Illinois D-, Northwestern C+
Brad Underwood seemed like he was searching for answers to Illinois' struggles along with his players in real time, flying through second-half timeouts. But the Illini's lack of a clear offensive game plan along with their poor discipline falls back at least partially on their coach. Chris Collins' roster displayed some suspect shot selection but otherwise played clean.
Overall | Illinois D, Northwestern C-
Not exactly a highlight-reel game on either side, though the Wildcats at least can go to bed knowing their won while (presumably) not playing their best. The Illini head back to Champaign with more questions than answers about why they've been unable to pick up a Big Ten victory yet this season, and this league doesn't afford much leniency in that situation.