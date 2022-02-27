Player of the game
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn
Yes, Alfonso Plummer knocked down six more three pointers — that’s 14 in two games — but the veteran guard wasn’t on the court down the stretch as Illinois finished off its 93-85 victory against Michigan. Cockburn was, and it was on his back the Illini stayed ahead of the Wolverines in the second half. The 7-foot, 285-pound center finished with 27 points on 11 of 15 shooting and added seven rebounds and two steals as he once again got the best of Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson.
Backcourt
Illinois: A-
Michigan: B+
Plummer’s first half heater yielded a second consecutive 20-point performance. Trent Frazier almost joined him with an efficient 17 points, and Andre Curbelo had 12 points off the bench. The only real slip up for the Illini guards came on the defensive end, with Michigan’s DeVante’ Jones taking advantage of mostly Plummer’s defense to finish with 25 points and 10 assists.
Frontcourt
Illinois: A
Michigan: B
The Cockburn-Dickinson battle really hasn’t lived up to the hype this season and last. Dickinson did have a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, but Cockburn made sure it was an inefficient offensive performance (as in 13 points on 13 shots). Dickinson has been one of the Big Ten’s best big men … just not when he’s faced Cockburn.
Bench
Illinois: A
Michigan: C
Bench production for the better part of this season has been inconsistent for Illinois. The tide might be turning. Coleman Hawkins has figured out where he fits in the rotation, and his energy and effort off the bench has been a difference maker. Curbelo setting into his own role off the bench — and rediscovering a bit of his swagger — is also important as tourney play approaches.
Overall
Illinois: A
Michigan: B-
The way Illinois played Sunday afternoon in Ann Arbor, Mich., is why national college basketball writers and analysts regularly mention the Illini as a team with potential to be a Final Four team. It took 93 percent of the season to get to that point between the cavalcade of injuries, illness and suspension, but Illinois showed its best against the Wolverines.