Player of the Game: Illinois' Dain Dainja
This is a tough choice between he and teammate Matthew Mayer, each of whom stepped up in a big way when Illinois fell behind by as many as nine points. Dainja began imposing his will in the paint during the second half, finishing with a game-best 20 points plus seven rebounds and two blocks.
Backcourt | Illinois B-, Michigan State B+
It was a mixed bag for the Illini. Terrence Shannon Jr. was hot early, jetting out to 15 points through nine minutes before scuffling offensively. But he, Jayden Epps and RJ Melendez found ways to positively affect the game. Michigan State's Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard were problems throughout the night, though the Illini eventually slowed Walker a bit.
Frontcourt | Illinois A, Michigan State C
Another mixed bag on Illinois' end. But an extremely strong surge from the likes of Dainja, Mayer and Coleman Hawkins — both offensively and defensively — in the second half boosted this Illini grade. Though the Spartans did really well in rebounding, Joey Hauser (11 points, 11 rebounds) was the lone Spartan big man to really thrive.
Bench | Illinois B+, Michigan State C
Epps did a bit of everything (seven points, five assists, three rebounds, two steals, one block). Melendez had some nice moments as well. The Spartans started well as far as receiving contributions from their bench was concerned, but all of Cooper Carson's six points came early and there was little else scoring-wise for Michigan State.
Overall | Illinois A, Michigan State B-
Beating Michigan State is a boost. No matter the season. The fact Illinois ended a seven-game win streak for the Spartans? Even better. This game departed from the script of the Illini's previous two wins, in both positive and negative ways. But Brad Underwood's team responded fabulously to overcoming some difficulties as the game went along, wearing out the Spartans and securing a signature triumph that gets the Illini back to .500 in the Big Ten.