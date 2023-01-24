Player of the Game: Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr.
This was a close race, as fellow Illini Coleman Hawkins and Matthew Mayer also were in the running. Shannon positively impacted play all over the floor, using aggression to create looks for himself and teammates while also defending without fouling. He was a perfect 8-of-8 at the free-throw line, too.
Backcourt | Illinois A-, Ohio State D+
Shannon thrived with a 36-minute workload, and Jayden Epps fared well in his second career start after a few hiccups early. Sean McNeil started hot for the Buckeyes but eventually was slowed by RJ Melendez. Isaac Likekele experienced a difficult shooting night for the visiting side.
Frontcourt | Illinois B+, Ohio State C
Hawkins was dynamic down low at both ends of the floor and looked as comfortable as ever. Mayer's previous illness appeared well behind him. Dain Dainja's night was up-and-down. OSU's Brice Sensabaugh was great in the first half but silent in the second, and Zed Key had a rough outing.
Bench | Illinois A-, Ohio State C-
Ty Rodgers was a ball of energy no matter where he was on the court, and Melendez keeps displaying the defensive intensity that leads to Brad Underwood giving him more playing time. Justice Sueing was the Buckeyes' only positive off the bench, and even that was fleeting.
Overall | Illinois A-, Ohio State C-
The Illini more or less inverted their appearance from Thursday's loss to Indiana, providing an answer to numerous issues that reared their head. Controlled aggression was evident in Illinois' offense and defense, overpowering a Buckeyes team that seemed on its heels in response.