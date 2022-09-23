Player of the game
Illinois outside linebacker Seth Coleman
What Coleman accomplished Thursday night against Chattanooga was what the Illinois defensive staff has been waiting for from the sophomore out of Melbourne, Fla. A potential breakout season a year ago was derailed by an injury, but Coleman was given another opportunity this season as he moved to the top of the depth chart at outside linebacker. He followed through on that opportunity against the Mocs. The Illinois defense basically kept Chattanooga quarterback Preston Hutchinson on his back the entire game, and Coleman was a key reason why with one sack, one tackle for loss and four quarterback hurries.
Offense
Illinois: A
Chattanooga: D-
This was a glimpse into the true Barry Lunney Jr. offense meshed with Bret Bielema’s ideal way to win football games. A consistent run game with a 100-yard rusher and quick hitter after quick hitter in the passing game. Zero turnovers for the Illini was a nice change of pace, too. Chattanooga running back Ailym Ford got loose a couple times, but the Mocs finished with just 142 yards of total offense
Defense
Illinois: A+
Chattanooga: F
Thursday night’s shutout was a first for Illinois since a 44-0 victory against Western Illinois on Sept. 12, 2015. Most notably, the Illini defense has yet to give up a touchdown at Memorial Stadium in three home games. Consider them locked in. And consider Chattanooga the opposite of locked in. The Mocs’ passive pass defense let Illinois crank out 13.4 yards per reception.
Special teams
Illinois: B+
Chattanooga: A
The Illini specialists weren’t asked to do much against Chattanooga, but there’s still some room for improvement. Caleb Griffin made a 34-yard field goal in his only attempt, but punter Hugh Robertson had another shank and the punt return game wasn’t mistake free. Special teams was about the only thing the Mocs did well, with punter Gabe Boring averaging 43 yards on seven attempts.
Coaching
Illinois: A
Chattanooga: D-
Can’t fault the Illinois staff for its efforts Thursday night at Memorial Stadium. Lunney put his big play threats in position to succeed (see Isaiah Williams turning a screen pass into a 63-yard score), and defensive coordinator Ryan Walters saw his crew lock up another opponent. Two key stats? Illinois going 3 of 3 in the red zone and Chattanooga failing to convert either of its chances.
Overall
Illinois: A
Chattanooga: D-
Illinois’ final nonconference win shouldn’t have been a surprise. The Illini had never lost to an FCS opponent — ever — and even the ninth-ranked Mocs weren’t exactly primed to make history on Zuppke Field. But an Illinois passing game that was finally a complement to the run game and a shutout from the Illini defense are both positive signs. Now Illinois just has to repeat that level of play against its Big Ten opponents.