Player of the Year | Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr.
Shannon told assembled media after Wednesday’s loss to Northwestern that he wasn’t going to allow the Illini to dwell upon that setback. And he proved it Saturday by setting the tempo with a quick eight points and eventually reaching a game-high 24 points. He picked up eight rebounds and dished out three assists as well, overcoming some first-half foul issues along the way.
Backcourt | Illinois A-, Wisconsin C
Along with Shannon, Jayden Epps starred off the bench once more by pocketing 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Shannon, Epps and Sencire Harris all played strong defense on Wisconsin’s Chucky Hepburn, whose 22 points came amid struggles. The Badgers needed more offensively beyond Hepburn, as Max Klesmit (11 points) was just OK.
Frontcourt | Illinois B, Wisconsin B
Wisconsin’s Steven Crowl was frustrating to deal with amid Tyler Wahl’s absence from the lineup, turning in a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double with three assists. Similar to Hepburn, though, the Badgers needed more. Matthew Mayer did well facilitating offense with passing, collecting 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.
Bench | Illinois B+, Wisconsin D+
Illinois utilized three players off the bench for double-digit minutes, and Wisconsin turned to two. The Illini trio of Epps, RJ Melendez and Ty Rodgers combined for 21 points, 12 rebounds and four assists. The Badgers’ Connor Essegian and Markus Ilver compiled seven points and four rebounds. Illinois didn’t run overly deep, but got plenty from those who played.
Coaching | Illinois A-, Wisconsin B+
Underwood seemed to be actively attempting to remain more buttoned up on the sideline throughout this game, something he hinted at during his Friday media availability. He allowed his athletes to get to work and didn’t shy away from any of his core eight. Greg Gard should be commended for getting a fair performance out of a team missing its leading scorer.
Overall | Illinois B+, Wisconsin C+
This was an optimal bounceback effort for the Illini, who defied outside negativity surrounding the program and put forth an effort improved in all facets from the Northwestern loss. Wisconsin certainly is a good team and ranked for a reason. It’s interesting to wonder how this game might’ve gone with Wahl in the fold.