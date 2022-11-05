Player of the game
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne
Thorne threw an interception on his first play, but he certainly rallied after that abject disaster to start the game. Thorne wasn't flashy, but he didn’t need to be. Screen passes were the Spartans’ counter to an aggressive-minded Illinois defense, and Thorne was able to hit some chunk plays, too. The end result was a fairly efficient 19 of 29 passing for 182 yards and two touchdowns. Enough to get the job done against the Illini.
Offense
Illinois: D
Michigan State: A
Ignore the 441 yards of total offense Illinois managed Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It was more a result of consistently losing the field position battle and facing a long field nearly every drive. The individual stats might look good for the Illini, but every team metric (think fourth down and the red zone) illustrates exactly why they lost at home to Michigan State.
Defense
Illinois: C
Michigan State: A-
Michigan State’s effort epitomized “bend, don’t break” defense. The Spartans might have given up more than 400 yards of offense but stiffened up when they needed to in key moments (fourth downs and in the red zone). The Illini got significantly less pressure on the quarterback than usual and gave up 23 points — again — in a loss.
Special teams
Illinois: F-
Michigan State: A-
Hugh Robertson had a 6-yard punt. That’s maybe all that needs to be said about a dismal day for Illinois’ special teams unit. Robertson averaged just 21 yards per punt — several with the wind at his back — and both Isaiah Williams and Payton Vining misplayed a punt and kick return, respectively. A doink’d PAT from Ben Patton was the only real miscue for the Spartans.
Coaching
Illinois: D
Michigan State: A-
Mel Tucker and Co. arrived in Champaign with a plan — and executed it. The Spartans’ shorthanded defense still made life difficult for Brown, and they continued to try and exploit an aggressive Illinois defense screen plays targeting running backs and tight ends, primarily, in the passing game. The Illini staff had to adjust their approach playing from behind and couldn’t pull it off.
Overall
Illinois: D
Michigan State: A-
Not exactly the best week to play some of the least effective and efficient football of the season. Four days after landing in the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time in program history, Illinois basically played itself out of CFP contention. Even if there are wins against Michigan and Ohio State later this season. Two losses is too many.