Player of the game
Illinois guard Trent Frazier
Frazier was clearly not going down without a fight Tuesday night in Lincoln, Neb. The senior guard was the 1 in the 1-2 scoring punch with Kofi Cockburn. As in pretty much all of the major scoring for the Illini. Add in Frazier’s typical defensive intensity — making life miserable for whoever he guarded — and the spark was there for Illinois to win even not at its overall best with Frazier leading the way with 29 points, five assists and four steals.
Backcourt
Illinois: B
Nebraska: B-
Frazier carried a heavy load for Illinois, with Jacob Grandison a complementary piece, Alfonso Plummer posting an inefficient nine points on 12 shots and Da’Monte Williams almost complete non-factor offensively save for one late three-pointer It was enough to counter solid performances by Nebraska guards Alonzo Verge Jr. and Bryce McGowens, who had 33 points combined.
Frontcourt
Illinois: A-
Nebraska: B-
Was it Cockburn’s best performance? No. The Illini big man looked a little uncomfortable at times even against single coverage from Nebraska’s Derrick Walker and Eduardo Andre. But Cockburn still posted his eighth straight double-double and 10th this season, while Illinois got some fairly solid minutes from Omar Payne and Coleman Hawkins
Bench
Illinois: B+
Nebraska: C-
Does Illinois have the typical scoring punch off the bench that’s become a trademark of Brad Underwood teams? Not so much. But Payne easily played his best game in an Illini uniform — even making an impact on the offensive end — Hawkins was solid, and Luke Goode provided some hustle plays. That can be enough as long as the starters are doing must of the scoring.
Overall
Illinois: B
Nebraska: B-
Well, the Illini certainly didn’t play their best brand of basketball in their first game as a ranked team since late November. A slew of missed free throws. Three-pointers not falling. Cockburn having to grind to get another double-double. But the win’s the thing. The Illini can weather some rough moments as long as it means heading back to Champaign with another road victory.