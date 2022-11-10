Player of the Game
Illinois guard Makira Cooka
The 5-foot-6 Dayton transfer was one of five players in double figures for the Illini in the season opener. Cook was the difference maker early, though. Cook’s two three-pointers and two steals by getting into passing lanes in the first quarter set the tone. Her teammates followed that lead, as Cook finished with 14 points on 6 of 9 shooting in her Illinois debut.
BACKCOURT
Illinois: A
Long Island: D
Cook was only part of the winning equation for the Illini backcourt. Adalia McKenzie started and produced 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while Genesis Bryant continued to shine as a spark off the bench with 13 points. McKenzie and Bryant were efficient, too, going a combined 11 of 17 from the field.
FRONTCOURT
Illinois: A
Long Island: D
Kendall Bostic was the Big Ten’s leading rebounder last season. But the 6-foot-2 forward only produced six double-doubles, as her offensive game didn’t match her rebounding prowess. Wednesday night was a different story, as Bostic went for 16 points and 11 rebounds.
BENCH
Illinois: B
Long Island: D
Aicha Ndour’s impact was key, especially to close out the first quarter. The Illini’s lack of size is a concern for coach Shauna Green. That makes what the 6-foot-6 center can supply a boost, as the Somone, Senegal, native was responsible for 10 points and seven rebounds.
OVERALL
Illinois: A
Long Island: D
About the only complaint Green could have is the 16 points the Illini allowed in the final quarter. But consider this: Illinois held the Sharks to single-digit points in the each of the first three quarters (9, 8 and 7). That led to a comfortable win and the ideal start to Green’s tenure.