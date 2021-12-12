Player of the game
Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa
Bennedict Mathurin did score a game-high 30 points. An efficient 30 points, too, given he shot 59 percent overall and 62 percent from three-point range. But it was Kriisa, who turned the game in the second half. The Estonian point guard had an elite float game and got to use it because he regularly beat his Illinois defender off the dribble and into the lane. Kriisa finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Backcourt
Illinois: B+ Arizona: A
Trent Frazier and Alfonso Plummer combined to make a dozen three-pointers and score 52 points. One of the two — it was Frazier — also added a strong defensive presence at the other end. That was basically it for a still shorthanded Illini backcourt, with Da’Monte Williams having a rough night. Frazier could only guard one of Mathurin or Kriisa, which was problem since they were both on the court for essentially the entire game.
Frontcourt
Illinois: C+ Arizona: B+
The Wildcats entered Saturday’s game ranked No. 1 in the country in opponents’ field goal percentage. Then they proved exactly why by holding Kofi Cockburn to 13 points on 5 of 15 shooting. It was one of the Illini big man’s least efficient games because of the size and length Arizona could throw at him. A problem when Coleman Hawkins and Omar Payne don’t provide much of anything.
Bench
Illinois: B- Arizona: C
Illinois coach Brad Underwood wants to bring production off the bench. Jacob Grandison, who knocked down four three-pointers and had 14 points, has been the only consistent piece of that plan. Zero scoring from any other Illini reserves epitomized that Saturday. Arizona didn’t get much from its bench either save for six points and some post defense from Oumar Ballo.
Overall
Illinois: C+ Arizona: B-
Illinois had the opportunity to extend its winning streak to six and jump back into the Associated Press Top 25 with a win Saturday against Arizona. It might have gone down as one of the better wins nationally in the country in the first month of the season, with lingering positive affect once the NCAA tournament field is set in March. The Wildcats will reap the benefits instead, as the Illini couldn’t close.