Player of the Game: Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr.
When Illinois needed its senior guard most, Shannon stepped up. And then he kept on stepping up after that. Shannon potted half of the Illini's first-half points (17 of 34) and ultimately finished with a 25-point, 11-rebound double-double that included four assists, four steals and no turnovers.
Backcourt | Illinois A, Nebraska C-
Shannon was a star early and often, but he wasn't the only Illinois guard to thrive. RJ Melendez showed renewed confidence in his shot to finish with 10 points and Jayden Epps logged an efficient 11 points. Sam Griesel and C.J. Wilcher each had a nice scoring spurt, but not a big enough impact.
Frontcourt | Illinois A, Nebraska D
Dain Dainja did a great job frustrating Cornhuskers standout Derrick Walker defensively, holding Walker to five points. Both Coleman Hawkins and Matthew Mayer made good things happen in the paint and beyond it, while Nebraska was hindered by an apparent injury to Juwan Gary.
Bench | Illinois A, Nebraska C-
Epps, Melendez and Ty Rodgers again made the most of their minutes for the Illini, with Rodgers' energy giving Illinois a spark in some tough moments. Will Breidenbach put up 11 points for the Cornhuskers but struggled through foul issues that limited his usage.
Coaching | Illinois A, Nebraska D+
Brad Underwood's bunch is showing why he's been talking so positively about his players of late. When the Illini display buy-in and harmony at both ends of the floor, they're very tough to stop. Fred Hoiberg's crew looked disjointed and sloppy for large stretches of the night.
Overall | Illinois A, Nebraska D+
Before the season began, Illini fans likely would've expected their team to walk into Lincoln and roll out with a win. That became less certain recently, but the momentum Illinois carried out of Saturday's Wisconsin game manifested on the Cornhuskers' court a few nights later.