Player of the game
Illinois wing Matthew Mayer
The Illini needed someone to step up in the second half with Alabama A&M on a run and gunning for its own upset at State Farm Center. Mayer was that guy. The 6-foot-9 wing scored 15 points in the second half and finished with a game-high 21 points to go with seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Mayer’s 3 of 6 three-point shooting was even more notable where the rest of his teammates were a combined 4 of 24 (16.7 percent) from beyond the arc.
Backcourt
Illinois: D+
Alabama A&M: C+
Terrence Shannon Jr. finished with 18 points, but that was mostly first half effort. The veteran guard couldn’t snap Illinois out of its slog early in the second half, and Skyy Clark’s foul trouble didn’t help. Jayden Epps and RJ Melendez had their own struggles. Messiah Thompson had 12 points for the Bulldogs and led the charge in their second half rally.
Frontcourt
Illinois: B-
Alabama A&M: D
Mayer’s late push plus a more aggressive Coleman Hawkins in the second half was key to Illinois fending off Alabama A&M’s upset attempt. Hawkins ultimately did what he’s done all year — a bit of everything — with nine points, five rebounds and a team-high four assists. Olisa Blaise Akonobi had a near double-double for the Bulldogs, but couldn’t slow down the Illini late.
Bench
Illinois: D-
Alabama A&M: D
Sencire Harris pulling down eight rebounds was solid. Missing all six of his shots, including three three-pointers, was not. An off day from Dain Dainja and the switch of Epps to the starting lineup for Melendez ultimately led to Alabama A&M posting a 14-7 advantage on bench points. That’s atypical for this Illini team.
Overall
Illinois: C-
Alabama A&M: D+
Illinois’ 21-point margin of victory at the end of Saturday’s game does not tell the full story of Saturday’s game. The Illini’s late push was enough against Alabama A&M. They played well enough for 10 minutes to avoid losing back-to-back home games. It was enough to overcome 18 turnovers, 26 percent three-point shooting and 57 percent free throw shooting. It might not be moving forward.