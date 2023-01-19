Player of the Game: Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis
Put simply, the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year was very mean to the Illini. And he relished every moment of it on Lou Henson Court. The senior forward burned Illinois for 35 points on 15-of-19 shooting from the field, hitting each of his first nine shot attempts. The Illini had no answers for him.
Backcourt | Illinois D+, Indiana C+
Terrence Shannon Jr. did some good things on the offensive end but also committed four turnovers, and there was no consistent complement for him. Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trey Galloway fared well enough, with Galloway silencing an Illini rally in the second half via a pair of made shots.
Frontcourt | Illinois D, Indiana A
Jackson-Davis was explosive and a true game-changer, but Jordan Geronimo was even more of a problem for the Illini to handle early. Dain Dainja displayed a few positive flashes on offense and defense, but that was about all the Illini got down low. Coleman Hawkins and Matthew Mayer struggled.
Bench | Illinois F, Indiana C
This marks a precipitous fall for the Illini after some strong bench performances of late. Jayden Epps, RJ Melendez and Ty Rodgers struggled to stand out most of the evening. Indiana largely relied on its starters, though Malik Reneau and Tamar Bates gave good minutes.
Overall | Illinois D, Indiana B+
Just not the Illini's night. It felt like the Hoosiers were in more desperate need of a win, based on they way they played during the first half especially, and they left Champaign with exactly that. Illinois' biggest focus needs to be not letting this outing compound into more problems later this month.