Player of the game
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis
Jackson-Davis’ matchup with Illinois center Kofi Cockburn has mostly not gone in his favor through their respective three seasons in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers made a choice in the second half to let Jackson-Davis go at Cockburn one-on-one. The Illini big man got his — putting up a game-high 23 points and 10 rebounds — but Jackson-Davis more than held is own. The 6-foot-9 junior finished with 21 points on 9 of 13 shooting to go with seven rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot.
Backcourt
Illinois: C+
Indiana: B+
Not that many teams have been able to bottle up Illinois guard Alfonso Plummer as effectively as Indiana managed on Friday in Indianapolis. Plummer was 2 of 12 from the field and got exposed a time or two defensively. Andre Curbelo had his own offensive efficiency trouble, and Trent Frazier was only slightly better. Rough day all around.
Frontcourt
Illinois: A
Indiana: A
Cockburn and Jackson-Davis weren’t the only impactful post players on their respective teams. Coleman Hawkins continued his best stretch of the season with 18 points and four rebounds for Illinois. Race Thompson added to the 2-on-2 post battle with 10 points and nine rebounds for the Hoosiers.
Bench
Illinois: C-
Indiana: B
The Illini bench was basically just Curbelo. He’s the only Illinois backup that scored, and other than Omar Payne’s single rebound the only Illinois backup that contributed anything at all. Indiana turned that into a 16-5 advantage on bench points, with Trey Galloway putting up eight points, two rebounds and two assists.
Overall
Illinois: C+
Indiana: B
The reaction on social media from the Illinois fan base was interesting. One fan questioned whether the Illini had played as poor a game in the last five years. How soon they forget. Was Friday’s Big Ten quarterfinal one of the worst performances of the season? You bet. But the season’s not finished just yet. Perhaps it was a wake up call moving forward in March.