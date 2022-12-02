Illinois dropped its Big Ten opener at Maryland on Friday night. Here's how our beat writer saw it:
Player of the game
Maryland guard Jahmir Young
Young went quiet int he second half — at least compared to his 15-point outburst in the first 20 minutes Friday night at XFINITY Center. The three-pointer the Charlotte transfer drilled with 14 seconds to play against Illinois was anything but quiet. Young’s fourth three-pointer of the game was essentially the gamer winner against the Illini and gave him a game-high 24 points to go with four rebounds and two assists.
Backcourt
Illinois: B
Maryland: A-
Terrence Shannon Jr. and RJ Melendez couldn’t do it all for Illinois against Maryland. Unfortunately, that was the burden the more experienced Illini guards had to carry given the struggles of all four freshmen in the Illini backcourt. Shannon and Melendez let Illinois hang around in the second half, but weren’t enough to mount a successful comeback.
Frontcourt
Illinois: B
Maryland: A-
Donta Scott was a problem for Illinois. Not surprising given the Maryland senior’s history in the series. Newly troublesome? Hakim Hart. The veteran forward wasn’t a double-digit scorer. He was also incredibly efficient doing so. Coleman Hawkins wasn’t able to build that much off a strong first half for the Illini, but Dain Dainja had a few strong moments in the second half.
Bench
Illinois: C
Maryland: C-
It was basically starters or bust for both teams Friday night in College Park, Md. Foul trouble for Epps made the Illinois freshman guard a non-factor for, really, the first time in his career, leaving most of the Illini’s bench production to Dainja. There wasn’t a ton. Not that Maryland was in a better place. The not-deep Terps leaned solely on Ian Martinez.
Overall
Illinois: B-
Maryland: B+
A Dec. 2 loss at Maryland isn’t going to derail anything about Illinois’ season. There are still 19 Big Ten games left on the Big Ten schedule. Now, a road win against the Terps would have been a strong statement in the literal first game of the conference season, but the way the Illini competed despite their struggles at both ends of the court was still promising.