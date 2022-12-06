Player of the game
Illinois forward Matthew Mayer
Terrence Shannon Jr., RJ Melendez and Jayden Epps all had big moments down the stretch in Tuesday night’s win. But Mayer kept Illinois in the game and in position to pull the upset at Madison Square Garden, because he finally got shots to fall and built on a couple early makes. If Mayer doesn’t make all five of his three-pointers and shoot 8 of 10 overall from the field en route to a game-high 21 points, the Illini would have been even further in the hole against the Longhorns. Far enough that even that same late effort might not have been enough.
Backcourt
Illinois: B+ | Texas: C+
Did it take 40 minutes for Shannon to figure it out against the Longhorns? Yes. But the end result is what matters, and his 12 points in overtime propelled Illinois to a win. That it was just Shannon, Epps and Melendez that scored in the bonus period was fitting given the other two made the big plays at the end of regulation. Big plays Texas’ guards couldn’t match.
Frontcourt
Illinois: A- | Texas: B-
Mayer, Coleman Hawkins and Dain Dainja combined for 39 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocked shots. Illinois coach Brad Underwood would probably argue those rebounding numbers could be higher, but the Illini’s frontcourt trio was solid. They needed to be with Texas’ Timmy Allen causing trouble around the basket and matching Mayer’s 21 points.
Bench
Illinois: B+ | Texas: A-
It was a balanced effort off the bench for both teams. The Longhorns just had more of it with Artero Morris, Sir’Jabari Rice, Brock Cunningham and Christian Bishop all scoring at least seven points. The Illini countered with what's been their primary bench production all season — 11 points from Epps and nine from Dainja, with a bonus five from Sencire Harris.
Overall
Illinois: A- | Texas: B-
That comeback on that stage is enough, at least in the short term, to overlook why Illinois had to put together that kind of rally in the first place. It wasn’t the Illini’s best 45 minutes of basketball, but playing at an incredibly high level the last 8 or 9 minutes made a difference. Illinois has another signature win for its résumé and got it in front of a national audience.