Player of the Game: Illinois' Matthew Mayer
It looked for most of the first half like it was going to be difficult to pick someone from either time for this honor. But Mayer clearly distinguished himself as the afternoon went on, setting a career high with 26 points and adding six rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot.
Backcourt | Illinois B, Wisconsin C-
Jayden Epps stepped up with Terrence Shannon Jr. in foul trouble, and RJ Melendez was a defensive irritant covering guys like the Badgers' Chucky Hepburn. Both Hepburn and Max Klesmit had small stretches of excellence, while Connor Essegian looked very much like a freshman.
Frontcourt | Illinois A+, Wisconsin C
Not only was Mayer outstanding, but Dain Dainja kept Illinois afloat during a first half when nearly no one else could score. Coleman Hawkins was a game-changer defensively and in rebounding, too. Similar to Hepburn and Klesmit, both Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl had limited good spurts.
Bench | Illinois C, Wisconsin D-
Melendez was the only consistent bright spot for either team coming from the reserves. He threw down a pretty two-handed dunk in addition to his continued defensive success. Forward Carter Gilmore arguably was Wisconsin's only effective bench presence.
Overall | Illinois B+, Wisconsin D+
Not a grade Illini fans likely would've expected for their team through most of what was a tough-to-watch first half. But Brad Underwood's program delivered a tough road performance, especially without the ball in its collective hands, that may rank as one of its more memorable so far this season.