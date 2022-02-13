Player of the game
Illinois guard RJ Melendez
There was a case to be made for Kofi Cockburn and his record-tying double-double. One for Alfonso Plummer, too, after his electric first half. But Cockburn dealt with turnover trouble, and Plummer went ice cold in the final 20 minutes. Melendez put together the best game of his still young career — 14 points, six rebounds, two steals and one block — and, perhaps most importantly, didn’t do anything that hurt the Illini’s chances for another Big Ten win.
Backcourt
Illinois: B-
Northwestern: C
Limiting Boo Buie and Chase Audige to 20 points on 7 of 28 shooting — and zero made three-pointers in 10 attempts — was a win for Illinois. It was the other end of the court where Illinois had some (mostly second half) issues. Jacob Grandison had a rough afternoon shooting the ball, and both Alfonso Plummer and Da’Monte Williams had the same in the final 20 minutes.
Frontcourt
Illinois: A-
Northwestern: C-
The Wildcats threw a regular double team at Cockburn. Sometimes even a third defender. It still wasn’t enough. Six turnovers aside, the Illini center put up 19 points on 8 of 11 shooting to go with 15 rebounds. All Northwestern could counter with was 12 points and four rebounds combined from Robbie Beran and Ryan Young.
Bench
Illinois: B+
Northwestern: A
Melendez’s career game was a difference maker for an Illinois bench that had been light on production of late. It was still the bulk of the production, though, beyond some rebounding and assists from Andre Curbelo and Coleman Hawkins. Ty Berry was Northwestern’s version of Melendez just with more three-pointers, as he knocked down four en route to 16 points.
Overall
Illinois: B
Northwestern: C
It was only one half of ugly basketball Sunday against Northwestern. Illinois showed what it can be at its peak in the first half. Dominance inside from Cockburn. Shots falling from a collection of shooters. The Illini also showed in the second half they can scratch outs wins when they’re not at their peak. But winning (half) ugly still counts as a win.