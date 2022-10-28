Joe Vozzelli Jr.'s take after No. 23 Illinois won its exhibition game against Quincy on Friday night at State Farm Center in Champaign:
Player of the Game
Illinois guard RJ Melendez
The 6-foot-7 sophomore was a key part of what Illinois did on the fast break and wound up with 15 points on an efficient 6-of-10 shooting in 22 minutes. That technically surpassed last season’s career-high for Melendez against Northwestern at home, albeit this time in an exhibition game.
BACKCOURT
Illinois: B
Quincy: D
Melendez’s strong night helps the cause on what was otherwise a lackluster shooting night for the Illini guards. Skyy Clark and Terrence Shannon Jr. found their shooting stroke a bit in the second half, but the pair of newcomers combined to go 7 of 21 from the field.
FRONTCOURT
Illinois: B
Quincy: D
Coleman Hawkins flashed the same potential he showed in his brief foray replacing Kofi Cockburn during the latter’s suspension early last season. The Illini would be happy to get similar production (15 points, 12 rebounds) the rest of the season from the 6-foot-10 junior.
BENCH
Illinois: C
Quincy: C
Ty Rodgers and Dain Dainja both had some good sequences in their Illini debuts, with Rodgers looking his aggressive self (seven points, nine rebounds) and Dainja going for eight points and five rebounds.
OVERALL
Illinois: B
Quincy: D
The second half was Illinois at its best when the Illini’s press started to really bother Quincy. Playing like that for 40 minutes will be the aim when the season gets underway for real on Nov. 7 at home against Eastern Illinois.