Player of the game
Illinois guard RJ Melendez
The points eventually came for Melendez to give the 6-foot-7 sophomore his first double-double of the season at 10 points and 11 rebounds. It was also the first time Melendez had hit double figures in scoring since putting up 10 in the January home loss to Indiana that only came thanks to a late, inconsequential burst on the offensive end. What Melendez did Monday night against Minnesota featured the type of effort and ability that everyone expected from the Arecibo, Puerto Rico, native. His breakout second season might not have happened in line with those expectations, but for one night, at least, there was a glimpse into what could have been and could still be.
Backcourt
Illinois: B+
Minnesota: F
Both of Illinois’ starting guards broke out of their respective slumps. Melendez was DEEP into his and got out of it mostly by rebounding and playing defense. Jayden Epps had at least been scoring, but the freshman guard entered Monday’s game having made just two of his last 24 three-pointers. Finishing with four against the Gophers was a real improvement. Meanwhile, guard play has been Minnesota’s Kryptonite all season, and that didn’t change in Champaign.
Frontcourt
Illinois: A-
Minnesota: A-
This was all the Gophers had going for them per usual. Dawson Garcia, Jamison Battle and Joshua Ola-Joseph all got to double figures, with Battle leading the way with 31 points, six rebounds and three assists. Illinois was able to counter with its own trio, as Mayer, Coleman Hawkins and Dain Dainja combined for 40 points, 18 rebounds and six assists.
Bench
Illinois: D
Minnesota: C-
Neither team had any bench points in the first half, and neither coach turned to his reserves all that much in the second half where there was a single free throw made by Illinois' Sencire Harris. There wasn’t much production in areas other than scoring either. Ty Rodgers had as many fouls as rebounds (four apiece) for the Illini and was the leader off the bench. The Gophers’ Braeden Carrington and Pharrel Payne at least combined for nine rebounds.
Overall
Illinois: B-
Minnesota: C-
This was a “take care of business” game for Illinois. Not a “must win” game, but certainly a “can’t lose” proposition for the Illini against the worst team in the Big Ten. Only truly terrible seasons from South Carolina, California and Louisville have kept Minnesota from being the worst power conference team in the country. Beating the Gophers isn’t exactly a résumé booster, but Illinois is on much more solid ground NCAA tournament-wise with a win.