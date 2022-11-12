Player of the game
Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell
The Boilermakers might have evolved offensively from their “pass first, pass always” mindset, but even some success in the run game hasn’t meant a total pivot from what Purdue does best under coach Jeff Brohm and offensive coordinator Brian Brohm. So there was O’Connell on a windy, cold Saturday afternoon in Champaign still completing 25 of 40 passes for 237 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. The Boilermakers’ veteran quarterback got eight different receivers involved in the passing game and didn’t solely rely on Charlie Jones. Tight end Payne Durham hauled in two touchdown passes, as Purdue clearly watched Michigan State have similar success attacking the Illini through the air with tight ends and running backs.
Offense
Illinois: C
Purdue: A-
Pulling off a snappy six-play, 74-yard scoring drive in just 21/2 minutes to start the game turned out to be an anomaly for the Illini. They struggled to match that level of efficiency the rest of the game as three-and-outs become more prevalent. Purdue wasn’t lights out offensively, but the Boilermakers turned more opportunities into touchdowns. That matters.
Defense
Illinois: D-
Purdue: B-
One Purdue scoring drive featured two personal fouls and two pass interference penalties on the Illini. That’s an issue. Odds are the Boilermakers don’t score in that situation without the extra help. In what turned into a one-score game, that’s brutal. Injuries have taken their toll on the Illini, and that’s allowed opposing offenses to really attack the edges of the defense.
Special teams
Illinois: C-
Purdue: B
It was another field position game Saturday in Champaign with the temperature bottoming out compared to a few days earlier and the wind blowing just as steadily as it did a week ago at Memorial Stadium. Illinois didn’t struggle quite as much in that regard from a special teams standpoint, but some wobbly punts and a misplayed punt return came in critical moments.
Coaching
Illinois: D
Purdue: C
The players have to have the wherewithal not to commit seemingly endless penalties, but the number of personal foul and unsportsmanlike conduct flags was concerning for both coaching staffs. Also concerning? An Illinois offense that runs hot and cold. The Illini might have had success building a lead and then sitting on it, but to try that in the first half and get conservative early was a peculiar choice.
Overall
Illinois: D
Purdue: B
Just think. Two weeks ago Illinois was 7-1 and getting air time on national TV with the announcement College Football Playoff rankings. Two weeks later the Illini have gone from controlling their own destiny in regard to a potential Big Ten West title to trying to hold on in the final two weeks of the regular season to salvage a mid-tier bowl game.