Our take from Saturday's game at Michigan Stadium, where the Illini fell short 19-17:
Player of the game
Michigan place kicker Jake Moody
The wind played tricks at Michigan Stadium on Saturday. But the First Team All-Big Ten performer from last season was a difference maker in an important win for the Wolverines with their College Football Playoff hopes in serious jeopardy when Illinois led in the fourth quarter. Moody was a perfect 4 for 4, including an impressive 46-yard drive against the wind in the third quarter that snuck inside the upright. Not to mention the go-ahead 35-yard kick the graduate student from Northville, Mich., made with nine seconds left in regulation to keep Michigan's perfect season going.
Offense
Illinois: C-
Michigan: C+
The run game moved the ball in the second half with Chase Brown at the center of it, but it took almost the entire first half for Tommy DeVito and Co. to do anything on offense. Without bell cow running back Blake Corum for much of the second half, quarterback JJ McCarthy made enough key throws to help the Wolverines escape with a closer-than-expected victory.
Defense
Illinois: B
Michigan: B
No team until Saturday had held Michigan's offense to single-digit points in the first half. Ryan Walters' group was the first to do so. Impressive considering the Wolverines marched down the field with ease on the opening series of Saturday's game. The pass interference penalties that plagued the Illini in the Purdue loss showed up at the wrong time with Devon Witherspoon committing one — controversial or not — on what turned out to be the Wolverines' game-winning drive.
Special teams
Illinois: C
Michigan: A-
Jake Moody stole the show on Saturday for the Wolverines with 12 points on his own via field goals. He wasn't alone in impacting the game for Michigan on special teams with Ronnie Bell shifting field position on a 40-yard punt return in the second half. Punter Hugh Robertson had a solid day for the Illini, pinning the Wolverines inside their own 5-yard line in the first half with a 64-yard punt.
Coaching
Illinois: C
Michigan: C
Illinois did what few teams have done to the Wolverines this season. But some of the conservative play-calling, especially with the Illini leading late in the fourth quarter, came back to haunt them. The winning formula Illinois used through the first eight games of the season of controlling the clock just hasn't manifested itself over the past three weeks.
Overall
Illinois: C+
Michigan: B-
The frustration of a third straight loss was palpable from Bret Bielema afterward. The Illini players followed their second-year coach's cue. It's been a November to forget for this Illinois team after a promising 7-1 start that thrust the Illini back into the spotlight. Now, Illinois is hoping its fourth try at an eighth win on the season is the charm.