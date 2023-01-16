Player of the Game: Illinois' Matthew Mayer
Mayer pushed his run of consecutive games in double figures to five with a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double that also included two blocked shots, one assist and one steal with just two turnovers. He continues to show the utmost confidence in his shot and a willingness to help teammates get involved on the offensive end.
Backcourt | Illinois B+, Minnesota D+
Terrence Shannon Jr. had an inefficient shooting night but hit 7 of 8 free throws, dished out four assists and hauled in four rebounds. Jayden Epps continued to look comfortable running the point for Illinois, and Sencire Harris did well in the rebounding department. Ta'lon Cooper was the lone steady scoring option among Minnesota's guards.
Frontcourt | Illinois A-, Minnesota C
Mayer's effort buoys this grade, but Dain Dainja started the game strong with a quick six points to set the tone down low. The Illini outproduced the Gophers 54-28 on points in the paint and outrebounded their opponents 50-29. Dawson Garcia was solid for Minnesota, but some Jamison Battle mid-range jumpers was about all the Gophers got from their bigs beyond Garcia.
Bench | Illinois A-, Minnesota D+
Ty Rodgers stepped up as a reliable post presence in 22 minutes of action, bringing his customary energy along with eight points and eight rebounds. Brandon Lieb tallied a surprise four points amid foul trouble for Dainja and Coleman Hawkins, and Paxton Warden made his first college field goal. Minnesota got little beyond Pharrel Payne off its bench.
Overall | Illinois A-, Minnesota C-
Illinois didn't fall into the trap of underestimating its opponent, giving the Gophers little reason to expect a win even with plenty of time remaining in the second half. The Illini continue to look like one of the Big Ten's most talented teams, as multiple opposing coaches have indicated they are, while the Gophers looked like the rebuild project they currently are.