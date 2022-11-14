Player of the game
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr.
It’s simple. Monmouth had nothing in its defensive arsenal to stop Shannon if he got up a full head of steam with the ball in his hands and the basket in his sights. Even fouling wasn’t that successful. Shannon still converted some of those chances, and if he didn’t he made 8 of 10 free throws. Dave Downey’s program record of 53 points was ultimately safe after Shannon’s 21-point first half, but the Illinois guard did finish with a dominant 30 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Backcourt
Illinois: A
Monmouth: C-
All the Hawks could really point to Monday night was 13 points from freshman backup guard Andrew Ball. That wasn’t nearly enough. Not with Shannon going off for his best game in an Illinois uniform, an aggressive Jayden Epps and at least a bit of a breakthrough for RJ Melendez after a couple of tough games last week.
Frontcourt
Illinois: C-
Monmouth: D
Tough shooting night for Coleman Hawkins. No double-double for Dain Dainja. More Matthew Mayer struggles. The Illinois “bigs” weren’t at their best against the Hawks. Certainly not compared to the first two games (at least for Hawkins and Dainja). Not that Monmouth got anything of note from its frontcourt players either. That kind of night.
Bench
Illinois: A
Monmouth: C-
Underwood’s desire for production off the bench — a common theme in his time in Champaign — will probably keep Epps out of the starting lineup. Repeat after me … it doesn’t really matter. Epps has played starter-like minutes, and he churned out another impressive performance in just his third college game with 21 points on 5 of 9 three-point shooting.
Overall
Illinois: B-
Monmouth: D+
Here’s the thing. Monmouth was just so overmatched that it wouldn’t be fair to fail the Hawks across the board (which would’t be wild in a 38-point rout). Illinois simply took care of business in another buy game at State Farm Center. Three teams considered among the bottom 30 or so teams in the country and three blowout victories for the Illini. With real room to improve.