Illinois needed a second half rally to top UCLA on Friday night. Our take:
Player of the game
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr.
Multiple NBA front office personnel were in attendance Friday night at T-Mobile Arena for the Main Event. Guys like Utah Jazz assistant general manager David Fizdale, New Orleans Pelicans special advisor Gar Forman and Portland Trail Blazers assistant general manager Mike Schmitz. Were they on hand to get a look at Baylor freshman guard and likely lottery pick Keyonte George? Sure, but Shannon played well enough to ensure they stuck around for the second game, too. The Illini senior had a double-double at halftime — 10 points and 10 rebounds — and kept splashing three-pointers in the final 20 minutes to finish with a game-high 29 points. Plus three assists for good measure.
Backcourt
Illinois: A-
UCLA: B+
There were some early stumbling blocks. Skyy Clark’s assist-to-turnover ratio was trending the wrong direction. UCLA’s Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. were getting looks that qualified as “too easy.” A renewed effort in the second half flipped the script. Clark finished strong, the turnovers subsided and Campbell and Jaquez got real inefficient, real quick.
Frontcourt
Illinois: A-
UCLA: C+
This was the type of performance the Illini were waiting for from Matthew Mayer. Some first half foul trouble threw up a roadblock to what might have been, but the Baylor transfer simply looked more comfortable on the court and in his role. So did Coleman Hawkins, who isn’t letting quiet nights from a scoring standpoint effect the rest of his game.
Bench
Illinois: A+
UCLA: C-
Can't give the Illini anything but perfect here. Sencire Harris was the spark off the bench that Illinois needed — particularly at the defensive end — to kick its comeback attempt into high gear against the Bruins. And Dain Dainja made all of his shots. Bench play will never not be important for Brad Underwood, so expect the Illini to have an advantage often.
Overall
Illinois: A
UCLA: C
This was exactly the kind of game Illinois needed to play. A tough opponent that would truly stress a young — and mostly new — team. Getting an early signature win is just the bonus. The quintessential résumé booster. Because way UCLA projects this season, taking down the Bruins should look just as good in March as it does in the weekend before Thanksgiving.