Illinois is leaving Las Vegas with a 1-1 record. Here's our take on Sunday's loss to Virginia:
Player of the game
Virginia guard Reece Beekman
It was a two-way effort kind of afternoon for Beekman. The veteran Virginia guard didn’t just lead the Cavaliers with a game-high 17 points to go with four rebounds, three assists and three steals. It was what Beekman did defensively against Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. that might have been his most impressive feat. Shannon entered Sunday’s game tied for fifth nationally in scoring and fresh off a 29-point performance against UCLA. Beekman (with a little help, of course) bottled him up to the tune of nine points on 4 of 10 shooting.
Backcourt
Illinois: C+
Virginia: A-
Shannon doesn’t have to hit the 20-point mark every game. The Illini would certainly take it, but even a slight dip in production would likely still be good enough to lead his team to a win. Sunday was more than a slight dip. Freshmen Jayden Epps and Skyy Clark helped pick up some of the slack, but Illinois needs Shannon to be what he is — one of the top guards in the country.
Frontcourt
Illinois: B-
Virginia: B
It was a game of trade offs for the Illini forwards. Coleman Hawkins found better footing offensively Sunday against Virginia than he had in several games. The counter was Dain Dainja and Matthew Mayer not quite hitting the standards they’ve set — Dainja for the year as a whole and Mayer with his performance two nights earlier against UCLA.
Bench
Illinois: A-
Virginia: B+
Illinois might have been able to push Virginia into going small more often than the Cavaliers would prefer, but it didn’t mean Tony Bennett was going any deeper on his bench. Virginia got a near double-double from Ben Vander Plas, but Illinois had a 22-13 advantage on bench points fueled mostly by Epps’ team-high 14 points.
Overall
Illinois: B-
Virginia: B+
Leaving Las Vegas with at least one high-level victory is still a positive for Illinois at this point of the season. Two would have been better — when it comes to wins, you can never have enough — but the Illini at least have a clearer sense of who they are as a team. As in, a team that compete and be successful at the highest level of the sport. Just maybe not yet consistently.