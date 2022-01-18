Player of the Game
Sasha Stefanovic, Purdue
Boilermakers big man Zach Edey was the story of the first half, but Stefanovic’s clutch shooting from beyond the arc ultimately had even more say in the nation’s No. 4 team leaving State Farm Center victorious. He converted 5 of 8 three-point attempts, including one in the second overtime that put Purdue ahead for good, on his way to 22 points and tied for the team lead in rebounds with eight.
Backcourt
Illinois: A- | Purdue: B
Andre Curbelo’s return gave Illinois a shot in the arm. He provided the game-tying buckets that forced both the first overtime and second overtime. Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer and Da’Monte Williams each shone in different ways as well. Outside Stefanovic, Jaden Ivey’s freak athleticism allowed him to excel despite finishing 3 of 10 from the field.
Frontcourt
Illinois: C+ | Purdue: B
This is a tough one for the Illini, as Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk played some of the best minutes of his career. But Kofi Cockburn’s ineffective game, plus Omar Payne’s tide-turning flagrant foul in the first half, really hurt Illinois. Edey was a force for Purdue, and Trevion Williams battled through a tough shooting day to generate some critical baskets and assists.
Bench
Illinois: B+ | Purdue: B+
Curbelo and Bosmans-Verdonk were game-changers off the bench, but no one else saw more than seven minutes for Illinoi. Williams and Eric Hunter Jr. provided some big late-game moments for Purdue.
Overall
Illinois: B | Purdue: B
Boilermakers coach Matt Painter expressed after the game how evenly he felt these teams were matched. It’s hard to disagree with him. Purdue just played a slightly cleaner game and benefited from Cockburn’s absence down the stretch.