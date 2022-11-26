Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. Low 41F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. Low 41F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.