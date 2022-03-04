Player of the game
Illinois guard Da’Monte Williams
Illinois has never lost with Williams leading the team in scoring this season. Of course, Thursday’s game is that first time that’s happened in 2021-22. Penn State was basically daring Williams to shoot, and the veteran Illini guard knocked down 4 of 10 three-pointers and finished with a team-high 14 points to go with three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Those made threes were even more crucial with Alfonso Plummer and Jacob Grandison making just three combined.
Backcourt
Illinois: B-
Penn State: A-
Williams’ breakout performance certainly bolstered what the Illini guards were able to accomplish Thursday night, with Penn State able to slow down what had been a white hot Plummer. Trent Frazier chipped in 10 points to make it two in double figures, but Illinois had real trouble with a bigger guard like Jalen Pickett (18 points, seven assists and five rebounds).
Frontcourt
Illinois: B-
Penn State: B
The Penn State duo of John Harrar and Greg Lee combined for 13 points and 11 rebounds. Not all that noteworthy. What those two did do well, however, was limit Kofi Cockburn. The Illinois center finished with 11 points on just seven shots — the fewest attempts he’s had all season.
Bench
Illinois: C
Penn State: D
Penn State didn’t manage much more off the bench than Illinois, but it was a backward step for the Illini after either Andre Curbelo and Coleman Hawkins (or both) had provided that second unit spark in the last week-plus. It wasn’t there as much Thursday night against the Nittany Lions. There’s a reason Brad Underwood rode with his starters for most of the second half.
Overall
Illinois: C+
Penn State: C-
It wasn’t a stellar start to the month of March, but Illinois managed to avoid what would have been its first Quad III loss of the season and a notable late ding to the ol’ NCAA tournament résumé. Getting the win keeps Illinois in the mix for a potential shared Big Ten title and, at minimum, a double bye in the Big Ten tournament.