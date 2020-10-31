Player of the game
Purdue wide receiver David Bell
It was a solo show for Bell again Saturday, with fellow wide receiver Rondale Moore ruled out for the second straight game. It didn’t matter. Again. Bell caught all nine of his targets for 122 yards and a touchdown, with his last catch a diving, one-handed grab sealing the Boilermakers’ 31-24 road victory.
Offense
Illinois: C-
Purdue: A-
Coran Taylor was both shaky (two interceptions, two fumbles) and solid (273 passing yards, two touchdowns) in his first real run at quarterback for the Illini. The Boilermakers’ Aidan O’Connell was better. The former walk-on avoided Taylor’s turnover trouble and became the second straight quarterback to carve up the Illinois secondary.
Defense
Illinois: C-
Purdue: B+
Welcome back, Jake Hansen. The Illinois middle linebacker had a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The Illini defensive front got in its licks, too, but the sheer number of wide open wide receivers (again) cast more doubt on just how effective Lovie Smith’s secondary can be. Purdue wound up just as opportunistic as Hansen, with four takeaways.
Special teams
Illinois: A
Purdue: C
Consider special teams perhaps Illinois’ only consistent strength — and that was even without regular kicker James McCourt. Danville native Caleb Griffin filled in admirably, scoring his first career points on three PATs and a field goal. The punting battle wasn’t much of a competition. Blake Hayes was Blake Hayes. Purdue’s Brooks Cormier was decidedly not.
Coaching
Illinois: C-
Purdue: C
Rod Smith pared back his playbook to accommodate Taylor and play to his strengths. It worked. Four straight pass plays on first-and-10 inside the 20 on what turned out to be the Illini’s last chance in the fourth? Curious choice from the Illini offensive coordinator. Purdue coach Jeff Brohm had his own head-scratcher in the red zone earlier in the game.
Overall
Illinois: C-
Purdue: B-
Did Illinois play better Saturday than it did in its season opener at Wisconsin? Sure, but that bar was awfully low. Too many turnovers and just as many defensive breakdowns handcuffed the Illini. The former can be written off as a fourth-string quarterback playing for the first time. That the latter was a repeated offense raises a red flag moving forward.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).