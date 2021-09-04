Grading Illinois' loss to Texas San Antonio
Player of the game
UTSA wide receiver Zakhari Franklin
Illinois bottled up the Nebraska passing game a week ago. Not so much Saturday night against UTSA. And hardly ever against Franklin. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound junior out of Cedar Hill, Texas, was the primary target for the Roadrunners, and he regularly moved the chains. UTSA quarterback Frank Harris finished with 280 passing yards and one touchdown. The touchdown went to Franklin, and so did 155 of the yards on 10 receptions.
Offense
Illinois: C-
UTSA: A
Big plays might be few and far between for this Illinois offense. At least with Art Sitkowski running the show. Grinding it out can work, of course, but there just wasn’t much dynamism in what the Illini put on the field against UTSA. The Roadrunners had that big play ability. That it was Harris and not All-American running back Sincere Harris was the only surprise.
Defense
Illinois: C-
UTSA: B-
The Illini game plan was fairly clear. Harris going to have to try and win the game with his arm. The coverage? It left something to be desired. Devon Witherspoon and Tony Adams had a few pass breakups, but the Roadrunners’ receivers often had plenty of room to work to haul in Harris’ passes. UTSA was able to bottle up Illinois’ run game and then just let Sitkowski be inefficient in the passing game.
Special teams
Illinois: B+
UTSA: C-
Blake Hayes is going to skew every Illini special teams grade, and two 50-plus yard field goals from James McCourt kept the Illini in the game. But Kerby Joseph running into a bouncing punt that UTSA recovered ended his string of stellar special teams play. UTSA kicker Hunter Duplessis was solid on field goals, but booting three kickoffs out of bounds didn’t help the Roadrunners.
Coaching
Illinois: C
UTSA: B+
Through two games, it’s clear the Illini have little interest in fully unleashing Sitkowski. His play has backed up that decision, but it’s made the Illinois offense a bit less dynamic. On the other side of the field, the Illini’s heavy man coverage got picked apart by Harris in the UTSA passing game. The Roadrunners understood Harris was going to have to throw to win, and they made it work.
Overall
Illinois: C-
UTSA: A-
There’s a reason Illinois was only a 4 1/2-point favorite and UTSA was the upset darling of the college football world by the time kickoff rolled around Saturday night in Champaign. The Roadrunners have high expectations for the 2021 season, and a win against the Illini only elevated them even higher. Illinois now has to figure out which team it will be. The one that beat Nebraska one week or the one that couldn’t maintain the momentum the next.
