Player of the game
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz
Mertz’s first start was peak 2020. A Wisconsin quarterback completing 20 of 21 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns? Welcome to the upside down. Mertz benefited from blown Illinois coverage after blown Illinois coverage, but he still had to make the passes. Of note, his only completion came after the Illini declined a penalty.
Offense
Illinois: F
Wisconsin: A
Let’s just get this out of the way at the beginning. The Illini offense was outscored Friday night by the Illini defense. Not ideal. Illinois was disjointed offensively no matter which quarterback was on the field, and other than two breakaway 30-yard rushes by Brandon Peters the run game had zero traction. The Badgers, meanwhile, had a breakout performance from Mertz and then killed clock in the fourth quarter by going “Full Wisconsin” with their run game.
Defense
Illinois: D-
Wisconsin: A
Tarique Barnes’ scoop and score — again, the only Illini touchdown of the night — saves this from another failing grade. New defensive tackle Roderick Perry II fared pretty well, too. But the frequency of which Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson found himself wide open in the end zone was a concern. Can’t knock the Badgers defensively either after allowing just 218 total yards to Illinois.
Special teams
Illinois: C
Wisconsin: A
Blake Hayes averaged 43.2 yards per punt, which was solid if not his best. James McCourt made the only kick he attempted — the PAT after Barnes’ touchdown. The Illini did have some kick coverage issues and lucked into a big Wisconsin return getting called back because of a mental mistake. Badgers’ punter Andy Vujnovich, meanwhile, averaged 46 yards on four punts, and a 19-yard field goal by Collin Larsh was the cherry on top of Wisconsin’s victory sundae.
Coaching
Illinois: F
Wisconsin: A
Lovie Smith said it. He thought he “had the team more ready, more prepared to play than what we showed out there tonight.” Coverage mistakes and not enough pressure in the Wisconsin backfield held the Illini defense back. Play calling and a quarterback carousel didn’t do the Illini offense any favors. Wisconsin’s coaches simply let Mertz be Mertz, dialed up a few more passing plays and cruised to a season-opening blowout win.
Overall
Illinois: F
Wisconsin: A
The Illini were thrown in the deep end to start the season playing on the road at No. 14 Wisconsin, but they just barely managed to keep their heads above water. Maybe. The gap between Illinois and the top of the Big Ten West, where the Badgers are regularly perched, is apparently not any smaller than it used to be.
